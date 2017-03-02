Jeff Shi in close Wolves contact with Paul Lambert

Wolves boss Paul Lambert says he has ‘good, open dialogue’ with Fosun supremo Jeff Shi, who is back in the country overseeing matters at Compton Park.

Shi returned ahead of the recent FA Cup defeat to Chelsea and attended last Friday’s disappointing loss against Birmingham.

Lambert and sporting director Kevin Thelwell are in regular contact with Wolves’ main director.

And the head coach said positive discussions had been had since last week’s derby defeat.

“We had a good chat on Monday and spoke about everything, the club, the whole infrastructure and what do we think going forward,” Lambert said.

“To be fair, he’s been really good.

“He’s asked about the games, as normal. What I do is explain what’s happened and why it’s happened and we have good, open dialogue. The message is to keep going and make sure we get out of this situation.”

Lambert said the overall message from the club was very much ‘no panic’.

“I’ve made the mistake before and I tend not to go off on that tangent or in certain directions.” he added.

“I believe we’re not a million miles away from getting a foothold in it. We need a bit of help in the summer with new players to come in.

“The club’s got a great infrastructure in place. We want everybody in the same direction. You might go through hard times but it’s important you come through them.

“It’s frustrating. There’s everything in place here, with the owners and everyone wanting to do well here.

“The supporters are just waiting for it to try and take off.”