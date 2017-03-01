Nouha Dicko challenged to go on Wolves scoring streak

Nouha Dicko has been challenged to go on a goalscoring run after ending his 18-month drought.

The striker found the target in Wolves’ 2-1 defeat to Blues on Friday – his first goal in gold and black since August 2015.

Dicko suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury that same month and it was 14 months until he played in the first team again.

Since then he had gone 20 appearances without finding the net.

But after ending the barren run, boss Paul Lambert wants him to start bagging goals on a consistent basis and help drag Wolves out of trouble.

Helder Costa is Wolves’ top scorer this season with 10 goals in all competitions, closely followed by David Edwards on nine.

Then there’s a gap to Joe Mason, Ivan Cavaleiro and Matt Doherty, all on four.

No-one else in the squad has scored more than twice. And that’s something Lambert is keen to change as he called for others to ‘pick up the mantle’, with Costa and Edwards having only netted one between them in February.

“The challenge for Nouha is to kick on,” Lambert told the Express & Star. “Nouha is a big threat because he’s got speed, he’s strong and knows where the goal is.

“Hopefully that goal gives him the will to go on and get another. Hopefully it helps.

“We need others to pick up the mantle. Helder and Dave’s goals have been huge for us and if we had another few goals in the team we wouldn’t be in the position we’re in.

“If we can chip in with more from certain areas it gives us more of a chance.

“I don’t think Nouha is a confidence player – he always seems pretty confident with his persona and the way he is.

“He always gets chances. One goal is hopefully the catalyst for some more.”

A new striker will surely be high on Lambert’s wanted list this summer.

Since the start of 2016, when Benik Afobe left for Bournemouth, eight forwards (Adam Le Fondre, Bjorn Sigurdarson, Joe Mason, Bright Enobakhare, Nouha Dicko, Paul Gladon, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Michal Zyro) have made 147 appearances and netted 13 goals.

Whatever positions he looks at, Lambert wants his business done early.

“We have to be really wise in the summer with what we do and who we bring in and who we let go,” he added. “But also to build the club on and off the pitch.

“You have to get ahead of the game.

“I don’t want to come back in the summer and we’re scrambling for players and there are people who are walking in here who I don’t know. It’s not healthy.

“We have to get ahead of the game and be smart and realise that you don’t put the club in a really bad position or get players that can’t help you.”