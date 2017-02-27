Nouha Dicko: Wolves fans have been let down

Nouha Dicko says Wolves let their fans down after losing a fifth game in a row – but hopes to go on the goal trail to help the team’s flagging fortunes.

Wolves lost all five matches they played in February, including Friday’s 2-1 derby defeat to Blues at Molineux.

Dicko finally ended his long scoring drought, netting his first goal in a gold shirt for 18 months.

But his overall feeling was one of disappointment as Wolves slipped closer to the relegation zone.

“To be honest it’s weird when you score and you’re not actually that happy,” the striker said. “It’s good to score but I would have liked us to get the three points. It was there for us.

“We had a great crowd that came to support us and we have let them down again. It’s not the first time. We need to do a lot more because otherwise it’s going to be a tough end to the season.”

Dicko converted Helder Costa’s cross in the second half to score his first Wolves goal since August 2015. He had made 20 scoreless appearances since making his long-awaited comeback from a cruciate knee ligament injury in October.

Dicko said luck had been deserting him in that time – but he has never doubted his ability.

“Against Birmingham I managed to turn this luck around,” Dicko added. “Hopefully there’s many more to come because the team needs goals from strikers.

“I know I have them in me. The good thing for any striker is to get chances.

“To be honest I don’t doubt myself about if I can score goals, I know I can.

“Since I came back from injury I’ve had the opportunities but not the luck.

“It’s not only down to luck, maybe if I had done the right thing at the right time I could have had a couple more. Now I’ve scored one, hopefully there are many more to follow but I need to work hard.”

Wolves face tough-looking trips to Reading and Ipswich on Saturday and Tuesday.

They currently sit 20th in the Championship, just four points clear of the drop zone.

Dicko added: “Everyone was down at the end. We really think we’re not that bad.

“It’s football. Sometimes it happens for us, sometimes it against us.

“We really talked and said things to each other and we were really disappointed.

“The fans should know it’s not just a game, we’re really disappointed and we’ll make everything possible to get back to winning.”