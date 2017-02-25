Wolves 1 Blues 2 - player ratings

Wolves correspondent Tim Spiers rates the players after a fifth successive defeat for Paul Lambert's team.

Carl Ikeme

A rare clanger from Ikeme, but a clanger nonetheless and one that's probably cost Wolves the game. 3/10

Conor Coady

One of few who you could say didn't let the team down. Bucketloads of effort and he was a good attacking threat in the second half. Sent one ball across the face of goal that was begging to be scored. 6/10

Danny Batth

How many times lately have Wolves failed to win and yet their defenders and goalkeepers have not exactly been run ragged? Same again here. Not at fault for the goals and did okay against Che Adams. Distribution wasn't the best and he'll have been disappointed not to convert one of the chances he got in Birmingham's box. 5/10

Richard Stearman

Exactly as above. Came close with a first half header across goal. 5/10

Matt Doherty

Found himself in a number of advanced positions in the Blues penalty area but couldn't find that golden touch. Too ponderous at times. 5/10

Jack Price

Reflected the team in that he was poor in the first half and improved late on, picking up the tempo and getting it wide quickly. The pick of the midfield. 6/10

George Saville

An anonymous performance and was withdrawn at half time. 3/10

Andreas Weimann

Was tracking the run of Davis in the build up to Blues' second but then gave up and within seconds Davis had scored. A couple of sniffs of goal but lacked an end product. 4/10

David Edwards

Again, well below the heights he's hit this season. Not winning the ball back high up the field, as he was during that purple patch around Christmas. Lambert will be reluctant to rest him but Edwards has played more football than anyone of late. 4/10

Helder Costa

Wayward in the first half. Set pieces were poor too. On the money with a few deliveries after the break, including for Dicko's goal, another Dicko chance and an excellent free kick which whistled across goal. 6/10

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

His effort can't be faulted. Service to him is so poor yet he throws his body all over the place trying to keep attacks going. Should have scored with a free six-yard header which ballooned off target. Looked better with Dicko alongside him. 5/10

Substitutes

Nouha Dicko (for Saville, 45)

Great to see him finally back on the scoresheet, 18 months after his last Wolves goal and 21 appearances into his comeback. What a relief that will be to him - and hopefully a confidence boost too. Almost scored just before then as well, but he put his header too close to Kuszczak. He lifted the whole team with a good harrying 45 minutes. 7/10

Subs not used: Lonergan, Williamson, Saiss, Marshall, Gibbs-White, Enobakhare.