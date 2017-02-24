Wolves boss Paul Lambert: "We know we're in a fight"

Paul Lambert called for Wolves to stick together after they endured a fifth successive defeat.

A 2-1 derby reverse against 10-man Blues at Molineux saw Wolves slip further towards the drop zone ahead of the weekend's matches.

Goals from Maikel Kiefenbeld and David Davis put Blues 2-0 up at half time.

Paul Robinson then saw red and Nouha Dicko pulled one back - his first goal for 18 months - but despite late pressure Wolves suffered yet another loss.

Lambert said: “We know we’re in a fight and you have to realise what you’re involved in.

“I’m a realist, I’m not a fantasy sort of person and we can’t keep dominating games and coming away with nothing.

“That has to stop.

"We have to realise what we're involved in. We have to be streetwise - I'm not one for the individual blame game, we win and lose together. This is a great club and you've got to able to play here, do everything right and be professional.

"If we stick together we'll battle through it."

Wolves were five points clear of the drop zone ahead of the game but slipped below Burton in the table to 20th after they drew with Blackburn.

How worried is Lambert about relegation? "When you're above the line everyone thinks you're okay, but you're not okay," he added.

"We have to eat, sleep and drink it to make sure we're never in this position again.

"I'd call the first half a 'nearly' half, but you may as well be a country mile off if you're not on it.

"The ball was in the air a lot, nothing was happening, then they got the goal.

"We didn't pick up enough second balls and the delivery wasn't good, from wide areas.

"It wasn't good enough in the last third.

"We're at our best when we play high up, with intensity and get it wide. It's a hard game for Jon when it's in the air at times."

Does Lambert think Wolves have the players to get them out of trouble?

“Yes," he said. "We’re a really talented group when we’re on song.

“Sometimes when you go through these things it makes you stronger and if you’re asking me whether we’re strong enough to come through it, I’ve got no concerns about that.

“But what I want the players to realise is they’re in a fight but if we keep doing what we’re doing and finish it off we’ll be fine.”

There were hardly any positives to take from the game, but Dicko's long-awaited goal was one.

Lambert added: "I'm glad Nouha's scored, hopefully he can go on a run and it's given him a bit of confidence.

"The second half performance was a positive. But as a team we've got to start winning."