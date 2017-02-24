Wolves' Andreas Weimann hopes for goals to silence Blues

As a former Villa player, Andreas Weimann might be in for a bit of stick tonight.

The Austrian international was at Villa Park for eight years – although only played once against Blues – and knows he will have to run the gauntlet in front of the Steve Bull lower on that left flank.

But he plans to keep the Blues fans quiet – with a goal for himself and a win for Wolves.

“I’m sure I’ll get a bit of stick!” the 25-year-old told the Express & Star. “It should be a good game. I was at Villa for eight years, so I’m sure they (Blues fans) won’t be that happy with me!

“To be fair, I’ve only played against Birmingham once so I’ve not really had it. But I’m really looking forward to it and hopefully it spurs me on to score a goal.”

Talking of goals, Wolves haven’t scored too many of late.

Three blanks in a row at Molineux have further highlighted the need for players other than Helder Costa (10 goals) and David Edwards (nine) to contribute.

That’s something Weimann is keen to change, whether he’s playing on the left wing or in his preferred striker position, in which he flourished under Paul Lambert at Villa.

“I always say I think my best position is through the middle,” Weimann, who netted in the 2-1 FA Cup win at Liverpool, added.

“I’ve been playing on the left and I like playing there as well. As everyone always says, as long as I’m on the pitch I don’t care where I’m playing.

“I think I can play through the middle and obviously the gaffer knows I can. Against Chelsea Jon (Dadi Bodvarsson) did brilliantly up there so I’m happy to stay on the left as well.

“I came here to score goals so hopefully I can do that against Birmingham.”

Weimann is on loan from Derby County until the end of the season.

As for his future after that, the Austrian said it was time to focus on football first.

“To be honest, it’s been so quick I haven’t thought about it yet,” he said “There’s been a game every three days.

“I’ve enjoyed playing again because at the start of the season I didn’t play.

“I’ve got 15 games left now and that’s what I’m focusing on. We’ll see how well I do here and then what happens in the summer.

“I don’t know if there’s been anything agreed whatsoever, I just want to play as much as I can and I’m sure the two clubs will talk and I’ll see what happens.”

And Weimann will hope to be part of plenty of victories in those 15 games. Wolves have played well in the FA Cup of late but that form now needs to be transferred to the Championship – starting with tonight’s big derby.

He added: “It’s not like we go into a game against Wigan or Burton thinking we’ll just turn up and win.

“It just hasn’t happened for us. That’s what we need to find, get that win and kick on.

“We’ve lost the last three in the league so we want to turn that around as soon as possible.

“You can sense it in the atmosphere, everyone’s really looking forward to (tonight). It will be a bit more special because it’s a night game. It’ll be louder than an early kick off on a Saturday. It’s one for the fans as well. We need to find that consistency.”