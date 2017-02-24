Wolves v Blues: A preview of the derby clash

When Blues beat Ipswich on December 13, they were seventh in the Championship table and out of the play-offs on goal difference only.

The following day, Gary Rowett was sacked.

Now, 14 games later under Gianfranco Zola, Blues have slipped nine places to 16th in the league. And they’re 18 points off the top six.

Indeed, a Wolves win tonight would move them to within two points of their West Midlands rivals with two games in hand. If Blues’ remarkably poor form continues there’s a genuine risk of relegation.

A 4-1 home defeat to QPR last weekend was their lowest point yet under Zola.

And the Italian said there had been some ‘honest conversations’ with his squad this week.

“We’ve tried to analyse what the QPR game was about and some of the things that we can do better,” he said yesterday. “Now we’re focused on the Wolves game.

“I have a lot of faith in these players.

“Some time ago when there was the transfer window, I could have changed some players but I didn’t because I believe in their qualities and I still do until

the end.

“It’s a tough moment where we’re all not performing at our best but we can still come back make it better.

“I am frustrated because I like this job and I would like the team to play in a certain way and to win games playing in a certain way.

“It’s not happening at this moment. I’m the first to be affected by this but I always try to get something out of the situation and to improve so there will always be a reaction from myself there is no doubt about that.”

The availabiility of strikers Clayton Donaldson and Lukas Jutkiewicz would help, but Zola said neither player was ready to feature tonight.

Winger Jacques Maghoma, who impressed in last season’s corresponding fixture, may return from a knee problem, but Michael Morrison remains sidelined and Jonathan Grounds is a doubt with a groin injury.

Former Wolves midfielder David Davis and ex-Albion and Villa man Craig Gardner, though, are available again after suspension.

Gardner believes a trip to Molineux is the ideal game for Blues.

“It’s a local derby – it’s not the biggest one, but it’s one of them,” he said. “No-one wants to lose one of them, especially me.

“This game couldn’t have come at a better time, because you can see the hunger on the training field.

“Everybody’s up for it – we’re all kicking each other on the training field.

“If we get a win on Friday, you never know, it could kick-start our season.

“I’m sure it’ll change soon.”

A big crowd is expected at Molineux after Wolves slashed ticket prices in half for the Sky Sports televised clash.

However those who have taken advantage of the offer probably shouldn't expect goals. In the last six times this fixture has been played at Molineux only four goals have been scored in total, with two 1-0 wins for each team and successive 0-0s in the past two seasons.

Paul Lambert will welcome Nouha Dicko back into his squad after the striker missed two games with a hamstring injury.

However Connor Ronan (back) is probably out for the season and Joe Mason (hernia) isn't yet ready to return.

The Scot, despite Wolves' recent poor form, is confident of three points tonight. He spoke of having sympathy for Zola's plight and wishes him well - after tonight.

"Any derby you play, it doesn’t matter if you’re at the top of the league, the middle or the bottom, a derby is a derby," he added.

"The atmosphere will be fantastic. I know Gianfranco’s having a hard time – we have to make sure he doesn’t get anything.

"Football is really unforgiving. It’s a difficult job, he seems a really nice guy. I don’t know what’s happened there. Gary did a great job and now Gianfranco’s gone in trying to do his best.

"Am I surprised if things go bad? You’re never quite sure. I wish him good luck, but after tomorrow.

"It’s not great – I’ve had what he’s had, so I know what it’s like.

"You look for anything to try and get you a win. He seems to be going through that at the minute but he’s experienced enough to handle it.

"We go into the game, form-wise from last Saturday, very good. The crowd will be behind us.

"It’s vital that we stop the defeats. The Newcastle game we should have got something, the Burton game we should have seen it through and the Wigan game we didn’t deserve anything.

"We go into the game with a good feeling that we can win."