Wolves boss Paul Lambert: We have to build this club up again

Paul Lambert says it's time to turn performances into points – as he reiterated there's a 'lot of work' to do on and off the field at Wolves.

The head coach, who has been in charge since November, has repeatedly stated that big improvements need to be made at the club.

He feels confident that in Fosun the club is in good hands, and had a good initial meeting with president Wang Qunbin after the Chelsea game on Saturday.

Lambert said of Wolves' future: "If it does go right it can be incredibly exciting.

"From the initial talks we had I can say the president is a really good guy. Him being at the game and seeing what can happen was important, and to meet me and the players.

"I met him Saturday night after the game and he was delighted with it, even though we didn't win.

"I think there's a load of work to be done here, on and off the pitch. If you get the (financial) support, which I'm sure the president will help with, then it's small steps but we have to build this club up again.

"And get to the Premier League as quick as we can, although you have to walk before you can run at certain times.

"I think they (Fosun) are doing the right things for the club. I've only brought in Andi (Weimann) and Ben (Marshall), and (Helder) Costa has been made permanent.

"We have to get consistency in our game. If we all pull together at the club from top to bottom then we've got a chance.

"You'll have rocky roads at times but as long as you don't come off it you'll be fine."

Wolves face a West Midlands derby against Blues tomorrow looking to pull clear of the drop zone.

After four defeat in five Championship matches – and three defeats without scoring at home including the Chelsea loss – Lambert knows it's time for action and not words.

He added: "It's a derby game. We're playing well, apart from Wigan. We just need to turn that into results.

"It's important to get wins on the board soon, 100 per cent. We had a chat with the lads to say we've finished with the cup, no distractions, and there are 15 games to go - a third of the season.

"You've got 45 points to play for - go and finish as high as you can.

"If they keep playing that way we'll win more games than now. I think we've got the bit between our teeth - there's a really positive feeling around the club.

"We got into no game with fear. We go to win, and that'll be the same on Friday."