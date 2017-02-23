Paul Lambert impressed by Kortney Hause's FA Cup showings for Wolves

Paul Lambert believes Kortney Hause has ‘stepped up’ his performances in Wolves’ recent FA Cup run.

The centre-half starred against Stoke City, Liverpool and Chelsea but has only started two league games since early December – away at Burton and Barnsley.

The England Under-21 international is widely regarded as one of Wolves’ brightest prospects and a number of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, have scouted him.

He is contracted to Wolves until 2019, having signed a new deal a year ago.

Lambert said of the 21-year-old: “When I first came in I thought there were mistakes in his game.

“Especially being at centre-half you tend not to get away with them, because you’re the last line of defence.

“I took him out and brought him back in. He’s stepped up in games.

“He’s got to keep his feet on the ground and do the hard work. Richard Stearman and Danny Batth have been playing really well.”

Midfielder George Saville is another to have impressed during the FA Cup run.

Lambert said he didn’t need convincing that Hause, Saville and others should be part of his squad next season.

“I see them as part of the squad now – they’ve earned the right and said I can trust them to perform,” he added. “I thought George was excellent against Chelsea.

“He’s a really good guy to have around the place. He’s delivered in big games and that’s why I know I can trust him, as long as he keeps a professional level high and keeps trying to do the right things to the right

standards.

“So they’ve all justified to play. As long as they value professionalism at the club then it’s up to them to get into the side.

“We still have to be more streetwise in certain games.

“And if we have performances like Wigan, and you’re not on it, make sure you don’t lose the game.

“But they’re only young. Kortney, Lee (Evans) , (Jack) Price, they’re all young.

“But that’ll come the more I work with them, the more they get my way of thinking, hopefully that won’t be an issue.

“It’s important that I’ve seen enough of them to know they can play under me. We’ve got the nucleus of a really good group.”