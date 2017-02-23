facebook icon twitter icon
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Connor Ronan ruled out for Wolves with stress fracture

Young Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan faces a battle to feature for Wolves again this season after suffering a stress fracture in his back.

Soccer - Sky Bet Championship - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Wigan Athletic
Connor Ronan has been ruled out with a stress fracture.

Wolves boss Paul Lambert confirmed the news ahead of the game against Birmingham City, admitting that the youngster would be lucky to feature again at all this season.

The starlet has had a brilliant impact since making his way into the senior team at Molineux, earning rave reviews and quickly becoming a fan favourite.

Lambert has been eager to throw him into big games too, with the 18-year-old having featured against Liverpool and Chelsea during the club's lengthy FA Cup run.

Ronan has made three league starts for Wolves under Lambert, who also hailed the youngster's talent.

"He’s a big talent coming through," Lambert told the Express & Star after Wolves' loss to Wigan. "He’s been terrific."

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Comments for: "Connor Ronan ruled out for Wolves with stress fracture"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.