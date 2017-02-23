Connor Ronan ruled out for Wolves with stress fracture

Young Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan faces a battle to feature for Wolves again this season after suffering a stress fracture in his back.

Wolves boss Paul Lambert confirmed the news ahead of the game against Birmingham City, admitting that the youngster would be lucky to feature again at all this season.

The starlet has had a brilliant impact since making his way into the senior team at Molineux, earning rave reviews and quickly becoming a fan favourite.

Connor Ronan is out with a stress fracture in his back. Lambert says he'll be lucky to play again this season. pic.twitter.com/gRuwpjGkrM — Tim Spiers (@tim_spiers_Star) February 23, 2017

Lambert has been eager to throw him into big games too, with the 18-year-old having featured against Liverpool and Chelsea during the club's lengthy FA Cup run.

Ronan has made three league starts for Wolves under Lambert, who also hailed the youngster's talent.

"He’s a big talent coming through," Lambert told the Express & Star after Wolves' loss to Wigan. "He’s been terrific."