Paul Lambert: Wolves need a mentality change

Wolves boss Paul Lambert says he needs to change the mentality of his players as he eyes up transferring their FA Cup performances to the Championship.

Lambert's team beat Stoke City and Liverpool away from home in the cup before pushing the superstars of Chelsea all the way at Molineux last Saturday.

But in the league it's been a different story of late, with Wolves losing four of their past five matches to be dragged to within five points of the relegation zone ahead of their rivals playing in midweek.

Lambert will look to address that discrepancy as soon as possible.

"We have to change the mentality," he told the Express & Star.

"You just don't play when the big games come up, you have that level of intensity when you play everybody, not just the hyped-up games. We need to play like that every game.

"I don't think it's complacency. But if a team sit in against us, how do we break them down?

"Because I've not had the pre-season with them, we have to find solutions.

"What's happened against Newcastle and Wigan, they both sat in. I don't think we were cute enough against Wigan to break them down.

"We need to be ready to play against teams that sit in, or that comes at us with high pressing. They're things to work on long term.

"That's something to work on in the next few months and in pre-season, because I think we're getting stronger as a team."

Lambert took charge in November and has overseen seven wins in 18 matches. His predecessor Walter Zenga won six of his 17 games as boss. But neither head coach had the benefit of a pre-season with the players. Lambert believes that is crucial to success.

"It does make a difference having that time," he added. "You have to have a good summer with hopefully most of the squad there from the first day.

"It's important everybody thinks the same and the values are the same and they get into my way of thinking. I've got values at the club that I want to see, with everyone respecting it, with discipline.

"They have to be energetic, enthusiastic for the game and have tempo and intensity. We have to have the criteria for that kind of player, while I'm here. And a really important character to fit into the group.

"There's no point me signing somebody aged 37 who can't press the game and doesn't fit the criteria.

"It's important to get pre-season so that players know the role. They know because the repetition is there."