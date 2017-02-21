Paul Lambert's message to Wolves fans: "Thank you"

Paul Lambert has thanked supporters for their reaction to Wolves’ defeat to Chelsea, saying: “It was an extraordinary moment.”

Almost the whole stadium broke out into spontaneous applause after Diego Costa’s 89th minute goal for the Blues.

And the reaction continued after full time with fans performing the now familiar ‘Bodvarsson clap’, even if the player himself was reluctant to join in after the 2-0 defeat.

Lambert is keen to feed off what he sees as a vital player-supporter bond as he bids end the season on a high and then put together a team good enough for promotion.

He told the Express & Star: “I’ve never seen that, when supporters clapped after the second goal.

“It was an extraordinary moment. So it’s a big thanks from me for the support since I’ve been here – Saturday probably took it to another level.

“Even after the game they still wanted to do the Icelandic clap, because of the way the lads performed and what they did against one of the best teams in Europe.

“And I can understand why Jon didn’t want to do it, because we lost. But I get why the supporters wanted to, because of what the team had done.

“The applause was incredible. For me, just a big thank you for the support.”

Wolves may have endured a poor few weeks in the Championship but Lambert is loving life at the club – and confident they’ll avoid getting dragged into a relegation dogfight.

His team are five points clear of relegation and need an upturn in results in the coming weeks.

The boss added: “There’s a special bond here. You can sense it. We were criticised last Tuesday (against Wigan) and rightly so because we never turned up.

“But Saturday, I can’t speak highly enough of everybody. The atmosphere and the noise....it was a proud moment.

“I really enjoy being manager here. It’s a great club and there are so many good things that can happen here. Hopefully it goes the way everyone wants it to.

“It’s a really enjoyable place to be. When you hear that noise you think that can happen every week if we get in the Premier League.

“If you can replicate that...dear oh dear, that’s a powerful weapon to have.

“That bond is important. We’ve had it almost since I’ve been here. That’s why I let the fans in for training, it’s important they can come and see the players.

"Bringing the team closer to the players is important – and for the community as well.

“I want the club to be run professionally and to high standards. I won’t suffer fools, I want it to be as professional as it can be.”