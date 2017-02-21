Dave Edwards: Wolves have a taste for big occasions

David Edwards says Wolves are ‘desperate’ to have more full houses and big occasions at Molineux.

Saturday’s defeat to Chelsea was watched by Wolves’ first sell-out crowd for three years – and Molineux’s largest attendance since 1981.

Edwards has been involved in many big games during his nine years at the club,

And the Welsh international said that standing in the tunnel before kick-off he’d never heard noise like it.

However, goals from Pedro and Diego Costa saw Chelsea ruin Wolves’ big day as they made it through to the quarter-finals.

And Edwards, Wolves’ second-top scorer this season on nine goals, shouldered blame for Chelsea’s opening goal, saying he should have tracked the run of Pedro who nodded home from six yards to make it 1-0.

“The overall feeling was disappointment,” the 31-year-old told the Express & Star of the fifth round defeat to the Blues.

“We were obviously proud as a team of how we went in the FA Cup and gone on a journey that enabled us to get a crowd like we did on Saturday.

“I think it’s given everyone a boost in terms of what’s been going on in the league

recently.

“You look at clips of Chelsea and know that they’re on another level to anything we’ve played – and probably to any team I’ve ever played.

“I think they’re the best Premier League team for a long time.

“I thought we did ever so well. We had a gameplan that we stuck too.

Unfortunately, because we didn’t get a goal we were still pushing for one at that stage (when Chelsea scored), whereas if we were 1-0 up we could have sat deeper and tried to frustrate

them.

“I had a massive part to play in their opening goal and I’m very disappointed.

“I got attracted to (Nathaniel) Chalobah and didn’t realise Pedro was on my shoulder until the cross was already in.

“I was disappointed with that personally.

“I thought the reaction after the goal was good and we did

threaten.

“I thought we should have put the ball in the box a bit more – we were a bit laboured out wide at times, it needed to be in the box quicker.”

Wolves visibly tired early in the second half and Chelsea duly opened the scoring soon after.

Edwards explained why the game took so much energy out of the players.

“It wasn’t just the quick 10-yard pressing and then getting into a team shape – because of the way they countered it was 80-yard lung-busting runs to try and get back as well,”

he said.

“The distances and the high intensity runs will have been through the roof.

“There was a lull (from Wolves) between 50 and 60 minutes but I still never felt in that much trouble.

“We defended narrow and limited to them trying balls from 30 yards to try and get behind our defence, which we were eating up.

“But their counter-attacks were so devastating.”

The boisterous home fans generated a special atmosphere before, during and after the

game.

Boss Paul Lambert has today thanked supporters for applauded the team immediately following Diego Costa’s 89th-minute second goal.

And Edwards said the noise before kick off was ‘deafening’.

“The noise was incredible. You’re in the tunnel before the game and I’ve never heard the noise like that here,” he

added.

“And before the game singing ‘Hi Ho Wolverhampton’ it was just deafening.

“We’re so desperate to get in the Premier League and have that week in, week out.”