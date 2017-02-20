Wolves stage is set – now for Fosun to deliver

Though they have been far less frequent than anyone would have liked in recent years, Saturday was once again proof Molineux is a place built for the big occasion.

The match might not have delivered the result the majority wanted, as Antonio Conte’s brilliant Chelsea eventually proved too strong for Paul Lambert’s spirited Wolves, writes Matt Maher.

There was, however, a definite taste of what could be possible, should the club’s new owners succeed in their ambition of taking it back to the big time.

For more than an hour, Wolves had threatened to do the improbable and add the biggest scalp of all to their collection from a Cup run which has fuelled belief and expectation in an otherwise underwhelming season.

Throughout, Molineux crackled with anticipation and – above all else – noise from its biggest crowd in 36 years.

The build-up began early. More than two hours before kick-off the throngs behind the barrier at the stadium’s main entrance already sat four to five deep, all hoping to catch a glimpse of a visiting team who arrived aiming to keep hopes of a league and cup double alive.

Many decked in Wolves colours may have wished the short walk from coach to dressing room was the only thing they saw of the likes Diego Costa and Eden Hazard, yet Conte made clear how seriously he was taking the competition – and the hosts – by naming both in the starting XI. “I thought their team might have been a tad weaker!” Lambert would remark, his tone almost verging on exasperation, several hours later.

As always seems the case on such occasions, the hour between the teams being announced and kick-off seemed to pass by in a blur of pitchside presentations and interview.

By the time the players did emerge, to an almost deafening roar, almost every seat in the house was already filled.

Lambert paced around his technical area as captains Danny Batth and John Terry shook hands in the middle of the field. For the next 90 minutes, the Wolves manager was rarely still, the speed of his steps dictated by whatever drama was being played out on the pitch.

To those who witnessed his sad, slow decline into despair at Villa, the Scot is now almost unrecognisable. Fully reinvigorated, his boundless energy transferred itself to his team, who flew at Chelsea from the first whistle, Helder Costa and Conor Coady hassling the inexperienced Nathan Ake down the right, allowing the latter to deliver a cross which visiting keeper Asmir Begovic tipped over the bar with the game only seconds old.

The big chance, as it turned out, arrived shortly afterwards. A cross from the right wing fell perfectly into the path of George Saville 12 yards out and 30,000-plus momentarily held their breath as the former Chelsea youth team star took aim, before sending a left-footed shot slamming off the post. Another moment, alas, which shall now holds permanent residence in the ‘what if?’ category.

Conte had made seven changes from the team which had drawn 1-1 at Burnley the previous Sunday and initially there was the slightest hint of vulnerability in an unfamiliar backline of Ake, Kurt Zouma and John Terry.

At the other end of the field, however, there was plenty to marvel in the slick passing and movement of Eden Hazard, Willian and Diego Costa, the latter of whom quickly played up to his reputation of pantomime villain by running 20 yards to complain to referee Jon Moss, claiming to have been tripped by Batth.

Chelsea’s speed was such that Wolves could not afford to lose concentration, even for a second, something they achieved in the first-half barring one exception, when a through-ball from the excellent Cesc Fabregas split the defence and Carl Ikeme stood tall to deny Willian.

More often than not, it was a case of nearly but not quite for both teams. Volume increased every time Wolves got within Chelsea goal but they could not fashion another chance as good as Saville’s.

A cross from Matt Doherty sailed inches over Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s head. Andreas Weimann, meanwhile, thought he had won a penalty when falling to ground under Willian’s challenge but referee Moss waved play on. Lambert, on the touchline, almost turned full circle in a pirouette of frustration.

A determined start to the second period from Wolves promised more of the same but their opponents – ‘relentless’ as Lambert would later aptly to describe them – quietly began to assume control.

Costa was afforded his first space of the game to fire a shot into the side-netting after turning outside Batth. Soon after, the visitors were ahead, Pedro heading home unmarked at the far post after Hazard and Willian had drawn Wolves’ attention to the opposite side of the box.

Wolves kept working but their belief was visibly lessened and Chelsea missed good chances to make the game safe before Costa eventually did so, one minute from time. As his players trudged back to their half, heads down, Lambert began a round of applause which soon echoed around the ground. A poignant moment and an acceptance there was much pride to be found, despite defeat.