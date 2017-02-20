Paul Lambert optimistic for Wolves' future

Paul Lambert said the Chelsea defeat gave a hint of what life could be like for Wolves - on the day a Fosun VIP visited for the first time.

Fosun president and joint-founding member Wang Qunbin attended Saturday's FA Cup clash, which finished 2-0 to the Blues.

The president met Lambert and the players on his first visit to Molineux.

And the Wolves boss said he picked a good day. "He's a nice guy and it was great that he came over and saw this," Lambert said.

"I think it’s important for the owners to see the game and see what this place can be like when it’s full. If you get in the Premier League we’ll have many more nights like that."

In front of Wolves' biggest home crowd for almost four decades the team pushed Chelsea all the way, with the visitors not sealing victory until Diego Costa's 89th minute second goal.

Lambert was blown away by the incredible Molineux atmosphere and felt the whole occasion showed the club's potential.

"The club can fly again," he added. "I felt it when I came through the door. If you get it right this could really take off.

"I think the South Bank here gives you that bond there with the supporters. I’ve seen it here first hand, what they do with the lads when they win.

"If they can keep that bond together and we start to win and be more consistent this place will be massive. It will take off. Massive.

"I think it’s testament to the players the way the fans stayed with them and got behind them. There’s a really good relationship here between the players and the supporters, a really strong bond.

"If they keep playing like that it will only be enhanced and just keep getting bigger and bigger. If we do get a bit of success this could be a really good place."

Wolves have now lost three games at Molineux in a week, scoring no goals in the process.

But Lambert believes Wolves will have no problems avoided relegation if they can reproduce their Chelsea performance in the league.

Wolves were expected to be turned over by the Premier League leaders but were arguably the better team for the first hour before the Blues turned the screw as the hosts began to tire.

On the day that his team dropped one place in the table and one point closer to the bottom three owing to victories for QPR and Burton Albion, Lambert said he wouldn't be concerned if his players continued to play that well.

“I think the cup run has been incredible for us. It’s given the lads and club exposure it’s given the fans a great time and nights like that are worthwhile. Okay we lost, but there was no shame in losing to that.

"We got criticised after the Wigan game on Tuesday night and rightly so. That performance was not where this club should be.

"But if we keep playing like that we’ll be alright.

"We will do our best to try and win the next game and we need to get points.

"We need a bit of help over the summer but if we can do that then we won’t be far away.

The beauty of this league is there are so many teams involved in it that one win, two wins here and there takes you right up again. You lose and it takes you down.

The home fans began singing about Friday's opponents Blues almost immediately after the final whistle against Chelsea.

With victory Wolves will move to within two points of Gianfranco Zola's team, who are in freefall.

And Lambert said: "It's a huge game for the club, a local game.

"There are so many good things happening here on and off the pitch – we just need to keep going. If we get into the Premier League it can take off, this is an incredible place.

"I don't have a problem who we play – if we're like that we'll be fine.

"We’ve had one or two bad results going into this game but the togetherness has always been here – it is an incredible place.

"And what an atmosphere there is when it is like this.

"And what an atmosphere there is when it is like this.