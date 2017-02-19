Wolves 0 Chelsea 2 - player ratings

Wolves correspondent Tim Spiers rates the players after the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Carl Ikeme

A smart early save from Willian when he stayed tall to block, when committing himself would have made the Chelsea man's task simple. Otherwise he was kept fairly quiet and couldn't be blamed for either goal. 6/10

Conor Coady

Kept Pedro quiet for the most part. He tracked Hazard's run for Pedro's opening goal but no one plugged the hole he left. Crossing still leaves a lot to be desired but his tenacity and work rate certainly doesn't. 6/10

Danny Batth

Relished the physical battle with Diego Costa. The two were at each other's throats for 90 minutes, tripping each other up, and Batth barely left Costa's side - it was an entertaining watch. The striker got the better of him on two occasions, twisting and turning to fire into the side netting and then for the second goal from that lucky ricochet which fell perfectly. 7/10

Kortney Hause

Unflappable and oozed class at times. That's three FA Cup appearances and three excellent performances from Hause. When he plays like this it makes you wonder how he's not a regular Championship starter. But that's his challenge now - to add consistency to his game. If he does he'll be a top player and Premier League-bound. 8/10

Matt Doherty

Very unlucky for the second goal. Got forward to good effect. Struggled against Victor Moses at times in the first half but overall with was a very solid effort from the Irishman. 7/10

Jack Price

You imagine Price will be feeling it today...what a workload he got through. Wolves were terrier-like out of possession and Price was the chief instigator of snapping at Chelsea's heels. Broke forward a couple of times in the first half and combined nicely with Costa. Needed to get at Chelsea and dominate the midfield and for 60 minutes he did that. Became fatigued thereafter, as many of his team mates did, but still continued to hold his own. Moved the ball quickly too. 8/10

George Saville

There's only one thing Saville will have been thinking about when trying to get to sleep last night. His fifth minute chance - a free shot from 12 yards that smacked against the upright - was a golden one. Perhaps not as easy as it first looked, but he'll still have backed himself to bury it. Again, out of possession he was positionally excellent. Another who's really enjoyed the FA Cup run and proved he can do a very useful job when called upon. 7/10

Helder Costa

Wolves needed Costa to produce some magic like he did at Anfield, but this wasn't his day. His evening was mostly spent trying to find pockets of space in which to do something special. Occasionally he wriggled free but he didn't get in dangerous enough positions to hurt Chelsea. 6/10

David Edwards

No surprise to see him in the 10 role after he played it to perfection at Anfield and this was another day for high pressing and closing down Chelsea's deep-lying midfielders. Had a half chance with a header and then a second half cross whistled over his head. Must be knackered after the shift he's been putting in of late - that's seven consecutive 90 minute performances in the past month. Loses a point for his lapse in concentration for the opener. If he looks to his left two seconds before Pedro ghosted in it could have been a different story. 6/10

Andreas Weimann

A day of defending rather than hurting the opposition. Crashed the rebound over the bar after that George Saville chance but otherwise we didn't see him in enough dangerous positions. His work rate and effort cannot be questioned but he'll want to have had more of an attacking impact. 6/10

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

Looked to be enjoying himself against John Terry. Bodvarsson's energetic physical presence seemed to unnerve the Chelsea skipper who repeatedly gave away possession, particularly in the first half. Like all his team mates he gave everything to the cause. One first half cross skimmed over his head and then he produced a great run and cross after the break that on another day would have ended with Edwards scoring. 6/10

Substitutes

Donovan Wilson (for Weimann, 76)

Not a bad occasion in which to make your senior professional debut. Wolves were on the back foot at this point but Wilson did nothing wrong whatsoever. You suspect he'll get a more substantial chance before the season is done. 6/10

Connor Ronan (for Bodvarsson, 84)

A frustration that he only got six minutes after his stellar performance against Wigan but Wolves saw so little of the ball that Lambert felt it wasn't the game for the Irishman. N/A

Romain Saiss (for Saville, 84)

Named in a squad for the first time this year. Unwisely decided to shoot from 45 yards with his first touch. The shot was blocked and Chelsea countered, but Saiss did well to recover and block Fabregas' eventual shot. N/A

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Stearman, Evans, Enobakhare.