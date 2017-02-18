Wolves 0 Chelsea 2 - FA Cup report and pictures

Chelsea broke Wolves' hearts with two second half goals as Paul Lambert's team were dumped out the FA Cup.

Wolves more than held their own against far superior opposition, creating a number of chances and hitting the post in the fifth minute.

But Chelsea's quality eventually told with Pedro and then a late Diego Costa goal given them a 2-0 win on the day of Molineux's biggest crowd since 1981.

Analysis

Time to concentrate on the league then, as they say.

Wolves' FA Cup run - and yes two games constitutes as a run for a club that hadn't won a single game in this competition since 2011 - was great while it lasted.

Those who were at Stoke and Liverpool have memories that will last forever.

A fair few will remember this day too, despite the 2-0 scoreline.

That's because Wolves gave Chelsea a hell of game here. For the first hour you couldn't put a fag paper between the two teams, even though one cost £176m to assemble and the other £18m.

Wolves gave absolutely everything to the cause in what wasn't just a remarkable battling performance but also a brave attacking one. On another day, if George Saville's shot goes in instead of hitting the post it could have been a famous evening in WV1. But at the very least it was an evening to be proud.

They could also be proud of themselves. A total on 30,193 were in attendance - a stadium record for the rebuilt Molineux and Wolves' biggest home crowd since 1981.

Lambert made five changes from the team that lost 2-1 to Wigan in midweek.

As expected Kortney Hause, who played in rounds three and four, came into the XI, with Danny Batth his partner for the skipper's first game in the FA Cup this season.

Jack Price got the nod ahead of Lee Evans in midfield, while as against Liverpool David Edwards was chosen in the 10 role. This time he was behind Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, though, as Nouha Dicko failed a fitness test on a hamstring injury.

That meant a place on the bench for teenager Donovan Wilson, while Romain Saiss was included in a squad for the first time this year alongside him.

Chelsea went stronger than many expected. Diego Costa, Eden Hazard, Willian and Cesc Fabregas all started.

Lambert called for his team to play their own, to do what they do well and play the game not the occasion.

Well in the first half Wolves ticked all those boxes.

They weren't fazed by the Blues, they weren't overawed. They were terrier-like without the ball but also brave direct with it, pushing Chelsea back and arguably edging the first 45.

They almost took the unlikeliest of early leads through an even more unlikely source, when George Saville's free 12-yard shot smacked off Asmir Begovic's upright with the keeper motionless.

The home fans were already creating a cacophony of noise and that just raised the level further.

This was no attempt at a 'smash and grab'. Wolves often got as many as six players in and around the Chelsea box. It was a risky tactic which was paying off.

Yes there were scares at the other end, with Willian and Diego Costa going close, but given the respective qualities of the line up Wolves gave a tremendous account of themselves.

The tireless Jack Price excelled in midfield, Helder Costa was a livewire looking to wriggle free when he could and Bodvarsson led the line superbly, while a team they defended manfully.

Considering that many fans were fearing humiliation, this was a very pleasant surprise.

Lambert lived every minute on the touchline, hopping around like a frog on speed. And the fans roared them on at every turn - it was inspiring fare.

And it continued after the break. Wolves came out on the front foot, forcing mistakes and showing a quite remarkable work rate.

To a man they just didn't stop running. Chelsea had not a moment's peace. They resorted to wayward long shots, with Ikeme redundant since that early Willian chance.

At the hour mark it looked like Wolves were tiring. Chelsea were enjoying more of the ball in areas they could hurt Wolves. Diego Costa fired into the side netting and Lambert's team began to struggle to move play upfield.

So it wasn't the biggest of surprises when the Blues took the lead. A lapse of concentration allowed Pedro to head home unmarked from six yards.

Wolves struggled to respond, an excellent Bodvarsson cross which skimmed over Edwards' head aside.

Lambert sent for Donovan Wilson, who made his first team debut and indeed his senior bow (although he did feature for Wolves U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Antonio Conte made two defensive substitutions, sending on Kante and Azpilicueta - they knew they'd been in a game.

And then came Lambert's last throw of the dice - Connor Ronan and Romain Saiss got the last six minutes in place of the spent Saville and Bodvarsson as the boss went for broke with a 3-4-3.

But it was too late - Chelsea were comfortable and the secured victory in the last minute when Costa took advantage of a ricochet off Doherty to fire home.

Molineux spontaneously broke out into applause. Even in defeat their team had done them proud.

Wolves face the Blues again on Friday, in the form of a West Midlands derby against Birmingham City.

That game now becomes the biggest of the season. They all will from now on if Wolves don't start putting some points on the board (wins for QPR and Burton today put them down to 19th, five points off the drop).

Relegation fears must be allayed as promptly as possible. If Wolves showed the heart and desire in their next game against the Blues, they'll be on their way to doing just that.

Key moments

5 - A huge chance goes begging for Wolves as George Saville thumps a shot off the post from 12 yards out after the ball breaks for him in the box. Andreas Weimann fires the rebound over.

12 - Carl Ikeme stands tall to deny Willian one-on-one after Cesc Fabregas’ through ball splits the Wolves defence.

20 - Huge cries for a penalty as Willian appears to bodycheck Weimann. Referee Jon Moss waves them away.

26 - Vital challenge by Weimann to block Victor Moses’ cross after the wideman had cut in dangerously from the right.

35 - Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is inches away from getting on the end of Matt Doherty’s inviting cross from the left.

45 - Diego Costa, with two Wolves defenders in close attendance, volleys Moses’ low cross over the bar.

56 - Pedro and Kurt Zouma both fire well off target from distance as Chelsea struggle to break down a determined Wolves.

62 - Diego Costa slams a shot into the side-netting after latching onto Willian’s pass and twisting and turning in the box.

65 - GOAL Pedro puts Chelsea ahead, arriving at the far post to head home Willian’s cross after an excellent team move.

80 - Willian has a chance to seal it for the visitors but loses his footing as he looks to round Ikeme.

85 - Chelsea break but Fabregas is denied when his shot is blocked by a diving Conor Coady.

89 - GOAL Diego Costa slams home Chelsea’s second from six yards out to seal their passage into the last eight.

Teams

Wolves (4-2-3-1): Ikeme, Coady, Batth, Hause, Doherty, Saville (Saiss 84), Price, Costa, Edwards, Weimann (Wilson 76), Bodvarsson (Ronan 84) Subs not used: Subs: Stearman, Evans, Enobakhare, Burgoyne (gk).

Chelsea (3-4-3): Begovic, Zouma, Terry ©, Ake, Moses, Chalobah, Fabregas, Pedro (Azpilicueta 73), Willian (Kante 80), Diego Costa, Hazard (Loftus-Cheek 85) Subs not used: Cahill, Kenedy, Batshuayi, Eduardo (gk).

Attendance: 30,193 (4,612 Chelsea fans)

Referee: Jonathan Moss (West Yorkshire)