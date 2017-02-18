Steve Bull: FA Cup clash with Chelsea is a massive game

It's a massive, massive game for Wolves today and I cannot wait...writes Steve Bull

The Premier League leaders coming to town in the fifth round of the FA Cup – it doesn't get much better.

Molineux will be absolutely rocking. It's the first sell-out for a few years and it'll be great to see the place full. The atmosphere will be special.

After a few disappointing results in the league I think a cup game is ideal.

The pressure is all on Chelsea to win – and win comfortably. So it's a free hit for Wolves, they're expected to lose, as they were against Stoke and Liverpool, so it might suit them.

After already playing two Premier League teams it couldn't be a tougher draw – if we're going to win the FA Cup this year we're doing it the hard way!

They're scarily good. Their players are frightening – as skilful as it gets. Antonio Conte might rest a few as the league is their top priority but the guys that will come in are worth millions and millions and are proven Premier League players.

But they can be knocked down. The underdog tag could suit Wolves.

As a player the one thing you don't want to have after a match like this is regrets.

If you give 100 per cent and do everything for the shirt but Chelsea are just too good then that's fair enough – they've spent shedloads on their team and they've got the best side in the country.

What I would say is to not give Chelsea any respect. Get in their faces and don't be overawed by them or the big crowd and occasion.

You go out there and put the blinkers on, play your natural game and get on the front foot.

I'll be interested to see what team he puts out. He's had a few players he's just played in the FA Cup who might come in.

After the Wigan game he'll have to change something. Helder Costa is the one for me – he's the guy that can produce something magic. And hopefully it'll be Costa v Costa!

The fact that it's the first sell-out for three years is absolutely brilliant.

The game's live on telly and people could easily sit at home or in the pub and watch it, but judging on how quickly they sold the tickets last weekend I bet they could have sold another 10,000.

I've played in front of some big crowds at Molineux but this will be really special.

It'll be completely inspiring for the players. They'll feel like Hercules or Gladiator, fighting for their lives in the arena.

Bring it on!