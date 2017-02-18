Paul Lambert proud of Wolves players despite FA Cup exit to Chelsea

Wolves boss Paul Lambert expressed pride in his players after their FA Cup run was ended by Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Second half goals from Pedro and Diego Costa earned Antonio Conte’s men a 2-0 win fifth round at Molineux but they were made to work hard by a determined Wolves, who hit the post early in the game through George Saville.

Despite obvious disappointment at the end of a cup run which had already seen his team knock out both Stoke and Liverpool, Lambert insisted his his players could not have given any more.

“Everyone should leave here with their head held high. I’ve proud of them, every one of them," he said.

“I don’t mind getting beat, there’s a certain way of getting beat. I could not have asked for any more.

“We were well in the game for 70 minutes or so and might have had a goal. You are up against a tough side.”

In front of the biggest crowd at Molineux since 1981, Wolves flew out of the blocks and might have led when Saville slammed a shot against the post from 12 yards out.

Andreas Weimann then saw claims for a penalty waved away after falling in the box following a challenge from Victor Moses.

But as Wolves tired after the break, Chelsea began to take control. Pedro opened the scoring when he headed home Willian’s cross on 65 minutes before Costa added the second late on to keep Antonio Conte’s men on track for a league and cup double.

Lambert added: “I don’t know if we were unlucky but for an hour, 65 minutes, we were fantastic and in the game.

“We probably needed George’s shot to go in to give us something to hang onto. That is the only thing that was missing.

“I said it before to them. I have been in many a dressing room, I’ve played with world class players and Chelsea have that.

“For a team to stop them, its going to take something. But I’m proud of my team. We made this game what it was tonight. I thought we were fantastic.”

Asked about the Weimann penalty claim, Lambert replied: “I don’t know. I haven’t seen it. Would it have changed things? I don’t know.

“They are that good Chelsea they can score at any moment. They are dangerous when you have the ball because their counter-attack is so quick.

“They are a really good team who have a top manager who has played the game before. It will need a hell of a team to stop them.

“They are relentless. You look at the team, I thought it might be a tad weaker. It’s going to be one hell of a team to stop them winning both trophies.”