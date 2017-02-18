Paul Lambert: Bargain Helder Costa can strike Wolves FA Cup fear into Chelsea

Paul Lambert thinks Wolves have bagged a bargain in £13million Helder Costa – and has backed the Portuguese wing wizard to star against Premier League giants Chelsea today.

Costa was on loan from Benfica for the season before Wolves moved to smash their record transfer in January.

The 23-year-old produced a match-winning performance at Anfield in the fourth round, teeing up both goals.

And Lambert is hoping for a repeat today. He said: "If there’s ever a game you want to try to perform it’s this one.

"If Helder produces what he has been producing then he’s a threat without a doubt.

"He likes a laugh and he’s one of those guys who has incredible talent and really quick feet.

"You never know where he’s going and some of the things he does in training are incredible.

"He’s a big talent and what he’s done in English football in a short space of time has been incredible."

On the £13m move Lambert added: "In time that will be buttons to what his value will be.

"It was there for the club to do and it was the right thing for the club to do because he’s been such an influential player for the team.

“To be fair the amount of money we’ve spent on him in the modern-day game is not vast.

“He’s worth it and I think he will be a massive asset."

Lambert remained tight-lipped on his team selection for today's big game, although he suggested Nouha Dicko was a big doubt.

The players stayed at the Mount Hotel in Tettenhall last night in preparation for the clash and Lambert said he could leave it as late as 2pm to reveal his line-up.

"The place has been vibrant (this week), he added. The only thing they don't know is the team so maybe there's apprehension about who's playing and who's not playing.

"Sometimes I leave it until the last hour and sometimes earlier, I'll see what the mood is. I judge (when to tell them) on them, whether they're relaxed or hyper or whatever.

"Jack Price is okay but Nouha will struggle. We've got that many games coming up and I can't take a chance on someone not being 100 per cent for this one, because one thing's for sure we're going to have to run, with or without the ball."

Wolves could be backed by the biggest Molineux crowd since 1981.

Lambert said of the crowd: "The atmosphere is brilliant. It seems to be a great stadium for the sound and if we can get a foothold in it and we can get a little bit of the game it will be rocking.

"You can’t hear yourself shout sometimes on that pitch so when the lads are out there they’re going to have to handle a lot themselves.

"We’re going to have to be strong with and without the ball but it will be a special night for them.

"For some it will arguably be the biggest game of their careers so far.

"But they’ve earned the right to play it."