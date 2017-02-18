Antonio Conte relieved for Chelsea to pass tough Wolves FA Cup test

Victorious Chelsea boss Antonio Conte praised his players while admitting Wolves had given them their toughest test in the FA Cup to date.

Second half strikes from Pedro and Diego Costa saw the Premier League leaders emerge victorious from an entertaining fifth round tie at Molineux, though they were made to work hard for the victory by the determined hosts.

George Saville hit the post for Wolves inside the opening five minutes and it was only after the hour mark that Chelsea, who had breezed past Peterborough and Brentford to reach this stage of the competition, began to take control.

And Conte said: “Was this our toughest game so far? For sure yes. This challenge was very tough but we knew after the results this afternoon I tried to warn the changing room about the difficulty of this game and the competition.

“In England, in the league, in every competition, it’s very tough. We were very good in the first half because Wolves started very well with great intensity.

“They played on the flanks and got in a lot of crosses. They hit the post after five minutes and we were lucky in the circumstances.

“Then in the second half we play our football and played it well. We scored two goals and had more chances.

“I think Wolverhampton deserve compliments for the performance because they played very well. They showed good organisation, good character and good intensity during the game.”

Chelsea remain on course to complete a league and cup double for what would be the second time in club history.

But Conte added: “It’s too early to talk about that. But we are still in two competitions and I’m pleased about that because it means we are doing well.”