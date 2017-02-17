Wolves vs Chelsea: The likely FA Cup line-ups

Wolves are set to face Premier League leaders Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup tomorrow, but who's likely to be starting for both teams?

Wolves

Carl Ikeme

The Wolves shot-stopper looks set to return after missing out on the Liverpool tie through suspension. Could be in for a very busy afternoon.

Conor Coady

No-nonsense performer has been performing well at right-back albeit out of his natural position. Passionate player who will shed blood for the cause.

Richard Stearman

Man-of-the-match performance from the big centre-half against Liverpool. Will face a huge task keeping Chelsea’s frontline under control.

Kortney Hause

Wolves will hope for a repeat of his performance at Liverpool where very little got past him, especially in the air where he was imperious.

Matt Doherty

Wolves’ Mr Reliable. A player who would throw his body in the way of anything to prevent a goal. Will need to be at his best tomorrow evening.

Lee Evans

New contract after playing a vital part in two famous FA Cup wins against Stoke and Liverpool. Important role in breaking down opposition attacks.

George Saville

A reliable and tidy midfield performer but will have his hands full to contain some of Chelsea’s star performers. Will need to keep any errors to a minimum.

Helder Costa

The flying winger is vital if Wolves are to have any hope of pulling off a shock tomorrow. The single most important creative spark at Molineux.

Dave Edwards

Work, work and more work. You know what you get from Edwards and he weighs in with his fair share of goals. Will have a major role to play.

Andreas Weimann

Made his full debut against Liverpool and capped it with a goal as he rounded the keeper to slot home. Will need to seize any chances that come his way.

Nouha Dicko

What better time for Dicko to hit the goal trail again? Been rusty in front of goal since his return from injury but his power could pose problems for Chelsea.

Chelsea

Asmir Begovic

Chelsea’s No.2 keeper, an £8million signing from Stoke, would walk into most Premier League starting XIs. A safe pair of hands who will take some beating.

Kurt Zouma

The 22-year-old defender made his Premier League return earlier this month after 12 months out with a serious knee injury. A big, strong, powerful unit.

John Terry

Now 36, the former England skipper is in the twilight of a glittering club career, having made his Chelsea debut in 1998. Still among the best in his position.

Cesar Azpilicueta

The Spaniard has racked up more than 200 appearances since joining from Marseilles in 2012. Fleet-of-foot defender regarded as best right-back in top flight.

Pedro

The 29-year-old Spaniard has started both cup games and netted six times in his last nine appearances. Likely to be a handful for Wolves’ midfield.

Cesc Fabregas

Former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder has struggled to get into Conte’s starting XI in the Premier League. Still only 29.

Nathaniel Chalobah

A midfielder who finally made his first-team breakthrough this season after six loan spells away from Stamford Bridge. Now building a reputation.

Nathan Ake

The Dutch defender spent the first half of the season on loan at Bournemouth but looks likely to get a run out for his parent club. Ruud Gullit lookalike.

Willian

An attacking midfielder and Brazilian international who joined Chelsea in a £32million move from Anzhi in 2013. If he plays, could wreak havoc.

Michy Batshuayi

Another big money signing, the striker joined from Marseille for £33million last summer. Has netted in both rounds of the FA Cup so far.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

An England under-21 international and product of Chelsea’s academy, Loftus-Cheek is a player who has long been tipped for a bright future.