Wolves v Chelsea: Let’s do something special says Paul Lambert

Wolves face their biggest cup game for almost 15 years tomorrow in front of Molineux’s first sell-out since 2014 with boss Paul Lambert urging: “Play the game, not the occasion.”

Premier League leaders Chelsea – who are eight points clear and have won the FA Cup four times in the past 10 years – are huge 4/11 favourites to reach the last eight.

Wolves are aiming to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2003. They will have to defy the odds to beat Antonio Conte’s superstars, who are unbeaten in all competitions since October.

Lambert is acutely aware of the task at hand, admitting the Blues have ‘no weaknesses’. But he told the Express & Star: “On any given day we can win.

“But we have to perform. As long as we play the game and not the occasion we’ll see what happens. We’ve got to stay in the game.”

Expectations among supporters have taken a knock after four defeats in five Championship matches, including Tuesday’s loss to lowly Wigan Athletic.

Lambert has put the defeat behind him – and wants another special day in his short tenure as Wolves boss tomorrow.

“I never let one bad game blight what’s happened,” he added. “If you look at the whole thing, there’s been a lot of upheaval here at the start of the season, losing managers and new guys coming in.

“The emergence of the young kids has been great. The older lads are playing well.

Wolves are sweating on the fitness of striker Nouha Dicko ahead of tomorrow’s huge fifth-round FA Cup clash against Premier League leaders Chelsea. The striker missed Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic with a hamstring injury and was being assessed yesterday. Midfielder Jack Price, who suffered concussion during the loss to Wigan at the weekend, is likely to be available, as is Mike Williamson, who featured for the under-23s on Wednesday evening against Stoke City. But the game comes too soon for Joe Mason, who is out for at least another week with a hernia problem. Lambert said the disappointing Wigan performance wouldn't have a bearing on who he selects. "Tuesday night has no influence on it whatsoever," he said. "I trust all my players, no matter who I pick. "I believe in them to perform. I’ve got every faith in every one. "Tuesday night isn’t going to say to me ‘this lad or that lad isn’t good enough’. "I know how they’ve performed in the last few months." A crowd of around 30,000 is expected for the 5.30pm tie, which is being screened live on BT Sport. If it reaches 30,111 it will be Molineux's biggest attendance for 36 years, when more than 40,000 watched a sixth round FA Cup replay against Middlesbrough. The current highest in that time is 30,110 for the 6-4 victory over Rotherham in 2014. Chelsea supporters have sold out their allocation of 4,600 tickets and will be housed in the Steve Bull lower and the Stan Cullis quadrant.

“In the FA Cup we’ve won the club’s first game in six years, which is incredible, then the Liverpool game was iconic which will live in a lot of people’s memories, we beat Aston Villa at Molineux for the first time in a long while (since 1978) as well.

“Now there’s another chance of something special.”

Wolves will be watched by their first Molineux sell-out since winning the League One title in 2014. The attendance is likely to fall just short of being the biggest home crowd since 1981, however, due to segregation.

Lambert added: “To be close to the biggest crowd since 1981 is unbelievable, I wasn’t even a pro then, I was still at school! It’s fabulous.

“I’m delighted for the supporters because these are the games you want to be involved in.

“They don’t happen every week, so when you do get one you make sure you have no regrets as a supporter as a player.

“It’ll be great walking out and seeing it full.”