Wolves v Chelsea: Lee Evans desperate to test himself against the best

An FA Cup fifth-round clash against the Premier League leaders in front of one of your largest home crowds for almost four decades – it doesn’t get much bigger.

So it’s no surprise to hear Lee Evans say that Saturday’s game is the most important of his career so far.

The same will be true of a number of his team-mates. Win, like they did at Anfield, and their performances will be remembered for years to come.

Evans, like George Saville and Kortney Hause, has started both FA Cup games so far despite not being a regular in the Championship.

He’ll be desperate to feature tomorrow.

“It’s going to be a massive occasion,” said the 22-year-old, who this week signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract.

“It’ll be a hard game but that was the case an Anfield as well – we had to dig in deep, sit in, soak up pressure after pressure and we got a result.

“Stranger things have happened. Football is a funny game, you never know.

“As long as we work as hard as we did against Stoke and Liverpool we’ll do ourselves justice.”

Wolves will be backed by Molineux’s first sell-out crowd for three years.

Evans believes they could be Wolves’ trump card against the might of the Blues.

“It’s going to be great,” he added. “The fans are looking forward to seeing the big stars of Chelsea.

“We need to try to get them involved.”

The Welshman could be up against the likes of Eden Hazard, N’Golo Kante or Nemanja Matic.

Evans scouted the Blues when watching their 1-1 draw at Burnley on TV last weekend.

How does he rate the league leaders? “I had a little look at the Burnley game and yeah, they’re good aren’t they?! They’re not bad,” joked the midfielder.

“But you’ve always got a chance. It’ll be hard, they’re quite easily the best team in the country this season.

“The new manager has got them playing a way that whoever they play, they might make a couple of changes but look at who they can bring in, players like Fabregas, Zouma, they’re good players aren’t they?!

“We’ll do everything we can to get something out of it.

“It’d be the biggest game of my career. I know we played at Anfield but this is the fifth round, the furthest I’ve ever got in my career, so it’s the biggest game.”