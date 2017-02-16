Wolves help Sporting Khalsa on road to Wembley

Wolves are playing their part in helping Sporting Khalsa achieve their dream of playing at Wembley.

The Willenhall club are just two wins from an historic appearance at the home of football after making it through to the quarter finals of the FA Vase.

Ian Rowe’s side face Coleshill Town on Saturday as they bid to progress into the semi-final.

And tonight they have been granted the use of Wolves’ Compton training ground to aid their preparations.

Khalsa previously trained their last season ahead of an FA Cup clash with FC United of Manchester. And Rowe is delighted to be heading back.

“I can’t thank Wolves enough for letting us use their training facilities,’ he said. “It’s going to be a massive help to have a full training session on a pitch similar to what we’ll be playing on on Saturday. We were struggling for somewhere to train but we have a great relationship with Wolves and they are letting us use Compton free of charge.”