Steve Bull: Slow start to a massive Molineux run for Wolves

I said last week it was going to be a big month of five important home games – well it hasn’t started well!

Both of this week’s defeats were very disappointing. Wolves never do things the easy way do they?

I’m not getting too worried yet but they need those points to pull clear of the bottom three sooner rather than later.

I thought we were unlucky against Newcastle and deserved a draw but they did a job on us and made it hard in the second half.

If Stearman’s chance goes in then it’s a different game. We played some decent football and it was a bit of a game of chess, but we couldn’t hit the target.

When Edwards and Costa don’t score it seems no-one else does either. We need 15 or 20 goals from our strikers but it’s not happening.

Against Wigan we struggled to break them down. They had nine or 10 men behind the ball and we haven’t quite got that Plan B to beat defensive teams yet. It’s been different in the FA Cup where we’ve done well on the counter attack.

It’s not easy to build that up and Paul Lambert still hasn’t been there long. It’s up to him to figure out if he’s got the players to do it.

Life is full of ifs and buts, but it just hasn’t happened in the last two games. So you put it out of your system and target winning the next three. What they’ve got to do now is not dwell in the past few days, especially with such a massive game coming up on Saturday.

