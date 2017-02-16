Players won't need lifting says Wolves boss Paul Lambert ahead of Chelsea clash

Paul Lambert says lifting his players after the defeat to Wigan won’t be a problem – as he eyes an FA Cup giant-killing.

Wolves suffered their fourth defeat in five Championship matches when losing 1-0 to the lowly Latics on Tuesday night.

The team were booed off at full-time after what was an eighth home defeat this season. Indeed, only Wigan have a worse home record in 2016/17.

But Lambert is keen to get the defeat out of the system as quickly as possible ahead of Saturday’s huge FA Cup clash with Chelsea.

“They won’t need picking up or motivating,” Lambert told the Express & Star. “I’m looking forward to it myself, the game and the atmosphere it’s going to generate.

“One of the greatest bits of advice I ever had was from Omar Hitzfeld. He actually sent me a nice text when we beat Liverpool so we keep in touch. He and Martin O’Neill were the best managers I worked under.

"Omar was manager of Switzerland at the time, I went to watch them train and I asked him how he handled a defeat – he said to analyse it for 24 hours and let it go. Because if you don’t, it eats away at you. And you’ve got the job of picking everyone else up as well as yourself.

“So I analysed it on Tuesday night and watched it again. The next day you look at it and talk to the lads.

“I’m never one to be too down on them when we get beat or massively high when we win.

“I try and keep a level head. So if we lose, or if we win, analyse it for 24 hours and then let it go. That’s what I’ve done for the past few years now and it’s certainly helped.”

Lambert added: "I’m not one of those characters that comes in and takes it out on everybody and treat them like ‘you must do this or that’.

"My way is not to be downbeat with people, because everyone’s doing their best.

"It’s not like we don’t try. I can criticise if they’re not trying to do their best, but since I came to the club everyone has tried to do their best. That’s a massive compliment to them."

Wolves have won just four of 15 Championship matches at Molineux this season.

Lambert, who insisted Tuesday’s defeat will not influence his team selection for Saturday, said it needed big players to keep wanting the ball at home.

“I had a chat with Lee Evans this morning (Wednesday) and I said well done for keeping trying to take the ball when the crowd was looking at him to try to do things and it wasn’t going his way,” he added.

“It takes big players to take the ball when you’re not having a good game.

“And that’s why I kept him on (at half time) because I know it’s going to make him stronger. Keep taking the ball, no matter where, be brave and keep taking it.

“What they did for me at Stoke and Liverpool tells me they can play at a high level. The game won’t change my opinion.”