Wolves boss Paul Lambert on Wigan loss: "Players know what went wrong"

Paul Lambert says Wolves know where they went wrong in their crushing 1-0 defeat to Wigan on Tuesday - and reiterated that his players were 'too slow'.

Jake Buxton's 88th-minute winner won a dire contest for the struggling Latics, who completed a double over Wolves this season in the process.

Lambert's team were booed off at full time after what was their fourth defeat in five Championship matches.

Reflecting on the defeat when speaking to the Express & Star on Wednesday afternoon, Lambert said Wolves were 'too safe' in possession.

"It’s important that we as a club recognise what’s given us success and what works and doesn’t work for us," he said.

"What didn’t work on Tuesday is we played slow, we played too many back-passes, we played too many safe passes, we didn’t press the game like we normally do.

"There weren’t enough penetrative passes, or tempo on the ball or pressure on the ball, with or without it.

"And we get done by a set play, man against man in the box.

"We said to the players this morning – when a team sits off you, how do you beat it? And they know the answer, you’ve got to go down the sides and play really quick.

"We’ve spoke before about how when a team sits in that’s what you do. So they know the answers and how to beat it.

"But the tempo with and without the ball, that’s why it never worked on Tuesday.

"The great thing is they recognise it themselves – when you ask the question they give the answer you’re looking for, which is a positive sign."

Football statistics website WhoScored.com reported that striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson lost 27 aerials duels during the game, more than any player has in a Championship match in the past four seasons.

The Icelandic striker was up against 6ft 7in defender Dan Burn. Lambert suggested his players focused their attention on the wrong area of the pitch.

"Their lad at the back was winning headers for fun, Jon was trying but the guy’s got a height advantage on him," the boss added.

"For us, especially on Helder Costa's side, if you get wide and in the pockets you can cause trouble, especially against a team that sits deep against you.

"But the use of the ball from middle to front was too slow. It was definitely too slow at the back, there were too many pass-backs to Carl Ikeme as well and too many safe passes.

"We struggled to find any momentum."

After an improved performance against league leaders Newcastle United on Saturday, was Lambert surprised by Tuesday's night poor display?

"You’ve got to earn the right in any football match you play, whether it’s against Wigan or Chelsea you have to earn the right," he added.

"People tell me here that the record on a Tuesday night isn’t great. I don’t know these sort of things, but what I do know is whether you play Tuesday, Monday, Sunday, Wednesday, you win football games.

"If you’ve got any aspirations of getting out the league you have to be consistent. That’s important for us, no matter what day or night we play. Teams up there are consistent."