Wolves 0 Wigan 1 - player ratings

Wolves correspondent Tim Spiers rates the players after a crushing late defeat at home to Wigan Athletic.

Carl Ikeme

For the second match in a row he barely had anything do and yet ended up on the losing side. Wigan had two shots on target and Ikeme was helpless for the goal. 6/10

Ben Marshall

Lambert said last week it would be 'dangerous' to have started Marshall at Burton, such was his lack of fitness. A week on the training ground and a couple of cameos against Burton and Newcastle later, it's clear Marshall is still some way short of march sharpness. Plenty more to come from him, but he struggled to make an impact here. 5/10

Danny Batth

A couple of important blocks in the second half and he won his fair share of headers in what was generally a quiet evening. 6/10

Richard Stearman

A similar story to Batth. But giving away the corner that led to the goal was an error that cost Wolves. 6/10

Matt Doherty

Like the team he's fallen below his previous standards in the past week or so. He had formed a good partnership with Cavaleiro but hasn't been as productive an attacking presence without the Portuguese winger in front of him. 5/10

Lee Evans

He tried to get the tempo up but there were too many misplaced passes in the first half. Replaced just past the hour mark as Lambert switched to the more attack-minded Ronan in central midfield. 5/10

David Edwards

Been a below-par few games since his Barnsley heroics. His pass accuracy was down and he was was sometimes passive out of possession, lacking his usual vitality. Burnout perhaps? That said, as against Newcastle he came closer than anyone to scoring, with his header from Ronan's free kick well saved. 5/10

Helder Costa

A couple of moments here and there but generally it didn't come off for him again. The opposition know to target him and double-up on him and he needs more help down that right hand side, but Coady and Marshall haven't really provided it in the past two games. Forced a first-half save with a decent right-footed effort.

Bright Enobakhare

As against Newcastle, he's really starting to show his under-23 flamboyance. Some of his footwork and dribbling in tight situations in and around the box was sublime. Rolled one perfect ball across the six yard box that was begging to be slammed home. His end product and decision making frustrate, and there are times he needlessly concedes possession in good areas. But it's coming. 7/10

Connor Ronan

Is this kid for real? Showed up some of his more senior team mates with his tenacity, desire and his quality in possession. Great technique, great energy and has the vision to back up his many attributes on the ball. Set pieces were, again, excellent and he swung a great free kick onto Edwards' head for the chance of the match. Looks about 12 but unleashed a rocket of a 30-yard screamer in the dying seconds that the keeper tipped over. Forget about the future, Connor Ronan is ready now. Not overawed at all. Three starts in a Wolves shirt and three 8/10s from this reporter. Keep it up Connor. 8/10

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

Left far too isolated for long spells. With Enobakhare playing very much a free role and rarely venturing into a traditional striker position (plus with Costa often glued to the flank) Bodvarsson has no one to link up with and spends most of the time battling with centre halves to win flick-ons. You have to feel for him. Equally, he's not the vibrant spark he has been. Has shown he's good enough to create chances on his own at times, but not here. 5/10

Substitutes

Morgan Gibbs-White (for Evans, 63)

Like Ronan and Enobakhare he showed great energy and helped lift the tempo. 7/10

Conor Coady (for Marshall, 76)

Good positivity down the right flank. 6/10

Andreas Weimann (for Enobakhare, 82)

Too late to make an impact. N/A

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Williamson, Saville, Wilson.