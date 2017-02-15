Rohan Ricketts to represent Wolves in FIFA tournament

A footballer who has played for 18 football clubs and spoken out on match fixing is now representing Wolves in a FIFA tournament.

Former Arsenal and Spurs winger Rohan Ricketts, aged 33, who made more than 50 appearances for Wolves, is representing his old club in the new Celtic Esports League.

The league matches the top FIFA gamers from the UK and Ireland with professional football clubs in a Community Cup, with a full league competition which started last month.

Wolves said they were delighted to be involved in the inaugural competition.

The club said: “Esports is an exciting new opportunity for us to engage with a younger audience who consume football in a different way.

“Hopefully fans will get behind Rohan and support him in the competition.”

The tournament features Esports players from football clubs including Crusaders FC, Dundalk FC, Hamilton Academical FC, Hibernian FC, Linfield FC, Shamrock Rovers FC, TNS FC, as well as Wolves.

Geoff Wilson, of the Celtic ESports League, said: “We are delighted to have Wolverhampton Wanders FC, an institution of English football, onboard for the inaugural competition as the only English based club.

“ESports is growing at a phenomenal rate world-wide and the clubs’ involvement demonstrates their proactive and innovative approach to growing the brand of their clubs online.”

Ricketts also enjoyed stints at Barnsley, Toronto FC, Shamrock Rovers and now low-tier Leatherhead, and has spoken openly about being exposed to match fixing, racism and heavy drinking in the past.

The Celtic eSports League is the brainchild of Trev Keane and Geoff Wilson with the idea of reaching new demographics.