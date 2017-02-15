Fans give scathing verdict after Wolves' defeat to Wigan

Our fans are fed up after a dreadful display at home to Wigan.

Heather Large

What's your verdict on the match? I think it's best forgotten. It was like a pre-season friendly and that's probably being kind. I spent most of the first half experiencing strong feelings of déjà vu because we have seen uninspiring and lifeless games like this many times.

It's hard to believe that just over two weeks ago we beat Liverpool at Anfield. The fighting spirit, creativity and energy we showed that day sadly seems to have died a death. I really thought that victory would galvanise the whole side so we could pick up some momentum in the league and it did....for a few days.

Until the last 20 minutes last night it felt like there was no real urgency from many of the players. We sat back far too much, preferring to pass the ball backwards than push forward.

We didn't look like the home side at all.

So I totally agree with Lambert's comment that 'we were waiting for things to happen rather than making things happen'.

It just wasn't good enough and now puts us under more pressure as it was an ideal opportunity to try to put some daylight between us and the bottom three.

I'm fearful about Saturday because if we defend too deeply and let Chelsea attack, it's not going to be pretty and we'll be lucky if it's only 0-1.

But Lambert knew what he was doing against Liverpool so here's hoping...

Who played well - and who didn't impress? Very few played well. I thought Enobakhare again showed us glimpses of his full potential but it was Connor Ronan who really stood out and was one the few players trying to get us moving forward.

Rob Cartwright

What's your verdict on the match? Awful.

It doesn't matter who you play up front - when you create nothing for them they will not score. Not a single goal opportunity for poor Bodvarsson whose turn it was for the poisoned chalice.

Dicko had as much chance of scoring last night as he did on Saturday. Says it all.

In the first half we were far too slow to move the ball. This became predictable and Wigan could easily stifle the way forward. When they had done this, our only other option was to aimlessly boot the ball up field for their defence to head it or kick it straight back.

In years to come, I can say " I was there" to see the worst ever midfield performance from a Wolves player.

Buoyed by his new contract (???) Evans nearly went the whole game without playing a forward ball. It went sideways, usually backwards but with the exception of a rush of blood to the head in the 41st minute, it did not go forward.

At this point, it's worth remembering we were playing Wigan!

As if this wasn't bad enough, this midfield maestro was eclipsed by Edwards who should be congratulated for staying on the pitch for the entire game. This was an unlikely scenario when considering that he had contributed absolutely nothing throughout.

Often seen standing still around the centre circle, the game simply passed him by. I cannot recall a single pass either to or from him. Of course, he very nearly scored from a near post glancing header towards the end; but that was it.

Most people in the ground could see a goal coming from Wigan's corner on 87 minutes. We haven't seen the free header for a couple of weeks, but it was there to cap our night.

Happy Valentines? - We are slow, predictable and impotent!

There will be questions asked about Lambert - all that European experience and coaching trips in the summer and none of it shows at Molineux.

He can set a team out to surrender possession, defend and catch them on the break, as in two cup games. This does not work playing at home in the Championship. We appear incapable of taking the initiative and dictating the game, even against bottom three opposition.

Also, team selection is questionable.

Who played well - and who didn't impress?

Bright Enobakhare, Connor Ronan and Morgan Gibbs-White can all hold their heads high today. The others should not.

Ronan was the pick, showing a maturity beyond his age. He is not only comfortable with the ball; he actively goes seeking it. It was embarrassing that with possible exception of Costa, he was the only player who was doing this.

Ikeme had very little to do, but his kicking and general distribution is very poor, as it was on Saturday - what has happened there?

Doherty and Marshall were both poor. How could an unfit Marshall get a start in the first place is anyone's guess. The poorest debut for a long time.

Only Wolves can get new billionaire owners, sign 15 new players and still end up worse off than we were a year ago.

It's enough to turn you to drink. Aaaghhh!

Russ Cockburn

What's your verdict on the match? Well, there was nothing romantic about that last night. A real Valentine night shocker that made me yearn for a three-course meal and premier seats watching 50 Shades Darker!

Even the English Football League official highlights only lasted 1m 06 seconds, which tells you exactly what you need to know about the standard of football on display.

We were dire. No urgency, no control, no creativity and we somehow managed to let Wigan score, which I think took even their own players by surprise, let alone the skateboard full in the away end.

Everything I wrote about Saturday applies again, it’s like a vicious circle. Until we become ruthless with the squad and stop accepting mediocrity and ‘he runs a lot’ we’re not going to move any further up the table.

Our lack of creativity starts with Ikeme, who finds touch more than Jonny Wilkinson in his prime. Then you have the centre-backs...I called them the Chuckle Brothers on Saturday, but think I may have been a bit harsh to Barry and Paul.

Stearman must have had his mind on his Valentine meal and dessert when he conspired to create a Wigan opportunity out of nothing, something he’d failed to do for Wolves in 90 minutes.

I’d love to see our centre-backs' pass completion rate to the big lump at the back, must be up at 90 per cent.

Then we have the midfield or lack of it. Evans celebrated his three-year contract by delivering a performance that should make the Wolves lawyers look at the small print in his contract and Edwards was his anonymous best. One stats website said he made 11 completed passes in 90 minutes, two of which were from kick-offs!

Teams have realised that Costa is one of our only real threats and are doubling up on him, making him frustrated and snatching at opportunities when presented with them.

And then you’ve got our forwards, who look as lethal as a water pistol. Admittedly, the service last night to Bodvarsson was poor and he was isolated, but he sadly doesn’t look the player that started the campaign. The conviction isn’t there and, for a striker, he doesn’t get into many goal scoring positions.

What last night did was heap unnecessary pressure on the players and Lambert, with the fans now starting to look nervously at the bottom of the table. Blues has turned into an even bigger game than normal, as Huddersfield and a trip to Reading look very difficult on paper.

Who played well - and who didn't impress? It was left to our youngsters to try to inject some tempo into the game and Ronan, once moved centrally, gave a brief cameo of how to dictate play from midfield. He took the game by the scruff of the neck, driving forward, twisting past players and trying to make things happen.

Bright, who does a lot of his best work in non-threatening positions, came alive during this spell too...it was basically the U23 show with the senior players hiding.

Peter Abbott (London Wolves)

What's your verdict on the match? First half, if I'd been a neutral I would have fallen asleep - what a waste.

Second half, one decent ball across the box by Enobakhare; a superb and typical header from Edwards bringing a glorious diving save from their keeper; and a cracking long distance shot from Ronan when 1-0 down.

Why only this to report? Well, honestly Wolves didn't create enough chances, struggled to get anything in behind a stubborn defence and crucially 50/50 balls were not turned into 60/40 or better. Worrying stuff really - bring on the magic of the Cup.

Who played well - and who didn't impress? The best news came through good performances from the youngsters out of the under-23 squad and well done to them.

Enobakhare looked 'bright' and worked especially hard to unsettle their defence. Morgan Gibbs White must have enjoyed his fleeting appearance as a substitute.

Connor Ronan was his usual tricky self and played like he had been part of a successful and winning team for a long career - my man of the match.

Russ Evers (Hatherton Wolves)

What's your verdict on the match? Where do you start with that? A Valentine horror show.

Wigan were simply there for the taking from the off hardly roared on by 261 loyal supporters.

Luckily our near 10,000 missing fans were spared 90 minutes of quite simply turgid dross. Ikeme had nothing to do whilst Stearman, Batth and Doherty largely did just enough against a very weak attack.

And then comes Ben Marshall, who looks two stone overweight and 20 mph off the pace. A vast and quick improvement needed to justify £1.19m of his transfer fee.

In midfield Bright and Costa dazzled in small measures but each needs to learn when it would suit the team better to pass.

Edwards contributed nothing at all which hardly helped Lee Evans who had a nightmare.

And that leaves Connor Ronan who despite his diminutive stature stood head and shoulders above his midfield colleagues. He even hit a 30-yard screamer which their keeper did well to save.

Three teenagers on the pitch and another on the bench is nice to see but is this the right time to do it? Oh well at least its only Chelsea up next.

Who played well - and who didn't impress? Up front Bodvarsson was just so isolated with passes above head height. He, like Dicko before him, cannot be faulted for effort but he needs to get into scoring positions more often and the odd pass for him to run onto wouldn't go amiss.

Chris Hughes

What's your verdict on the match? Happy Valentine's Day - the Wolves way. That was about as romantic as seeing Donald Trump and Theresa May going 50 Shades Darker.

Watching us dominate possession but create no clear cut chances is like having 90 minutes of foreplay and no happy ending.

Speaking of endings...we all knew there was a late goal coming, didn't we?

It's just what we expect in games like this one. Yet again we ineptly defended a set piece to concede, laughably claiming for an offside as if it made a difference to the outcome of a big unit like Buxton stealing a march on all of our flat-footed defenders to win the header (I use 'win' loosely).

There are far too many players in this squad who aren't good enough. Our hope is to survive this season and clean house in the summer.

Whether that happens when we've been dishing out long-term contracts to mediocre players like the Milk Tray man delivers chocolates is yet to be seen.

Who played well - and who didn't impress? Take away the positives of an excellent first home start for Connor Ronan and another fairly good effort from Bright and this was an absolute shower of the proverbial.

Sarah Connolly

What's your verdict on the match? The honeymoon period is well and truly over and the cup victories seem a lifetime ago.

Back down to earth with two solid bumps and a lot are looking towards League One. Losing at home to Newcastle was probably expected. Losing at home to Wigan who are precariously close to us in the relegation zone was not on the agenda.

Time for some tough love at Wolves, and I'm afraid that has to start with some old favourites.

It wasn't just the tactics that were wrong last night, but also the attitude and aptitude all over the pitch.

For me, only Ronan and Bright shone. Costa was consistently hounded by two or three players and thus effectively kept very quiet.

I love Edwards, but he can't pass. His only saving grace at the minute is his goal-to-game ratio that just isn't currently coming from elsewhere. Everyone raved about Evans on Saturday and I thought I must have missed something. Having watched him last night, I'm not sure I missed much at all.

Bodvarsson, just as with Dicko, is lacking in service and will never score while that continues. When is Graham due back again?!

The back two of Batth and Stearman just doesn't work. There's no communication there and it always looks like there is a mistake just waiting to happen. They both need a rest, and, dependent on fitness, for me it should be Williamson and Hause holding down the fort.

There seems to be too much of a reluctance to drop the old guard, although Lambert has taken more steps towards that than other managers.

We just need to persevere to the end of the season, ensure safety and have a good look at the squad in the summer. I have a feeling Lambert will be doing more than a little shuffling. Here's hoping.