Sherwin Seedorf: Wolves sign Dutch winger on deal after impressing on trial

Wolves have signed young Dutch winger Sherwin Seedorf - who is related to Netherlands’ footballing legend Clarence.

The 18-year-old had been trial at Compton Park for a fortnight having been spotted playing for the Nike Academy.

He will go into the Under-23 squad to work with Scott Sellars.

Seedorf had been working with the Nike Academy since last summer having previously come through the youth ranks at Feyenoord, where he spent seven years.

He has also been with Excelsior Jeugd and NAC Breda in the Netherlands.

Seedorf is an exciting winger boasting substantial pace, and is comfortable on either foot.

He has signed an 18-month contract, with a further year’s option in Wolves’ favour, subject to international clearance.