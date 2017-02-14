Paul Lambert backs Wolves strikers ahead of crucial Wigan clash

Boss Paul Lambert has backed his strikers to start finding the net again – as he warned against Wolves thinking they'll have an easy game against Wigan tonight.

Wolves host the Latics knowing defeat would drag them too close to the drop zone for comfort.

Lambert's team are currently six points clear of the bottom three, with 23rd-placed Wigan looking to complete the double over Wolves having won 2-1 earlier in the season.

Head coach Lambert is happy with how his team are performing, despite three defeats in four matches in the Championship.

But he said Wolves would have to be 'bang on' their game at Molineux tonight.

"It'll be a tough game, they're fighting for their lives and Saturday (losing 3-2 to Fulham) will have hurt them to lose in the last seconds," Lambert said at yesterday's pre-match press conference.

"I tend to find in the Championship it doesn't matter where a team are in the division. It's unpredictable and anybody can beat anybody.

"We know we have to be totally bang on it to win the game.

"There's no negativity here whatsoever. And there shouldn't be, because of the way we're playing, the lads have always turned up.

"We've got beat (by Newcastle) by a fortuitous goal by a lad who shouldn't have been on the pitch.

"So the way we're playing, I can't ask anymore. All (we were missing) against Newcastle was just a little finishing touch.

"I'll play the same way, trying to get on the front foot and to win the game.

"It's good being a manager when you think the lads are playing well.

"You can go through any team in the middle zone in the league – a win will take you away from it and defeat puts the pressure on – that's the name of the game."

Lambert revealed that Joe Mason hasn't yet returned to training following a recurrence of a hernia problem.

And he said Jack Price was likely to miss the Wigan clash owing to concussion suffered against Newcastle.

Lambert must choose between goal-shy pair Nouha Dicko and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson up front. Dicko hasn't found the net since his comeback from injury in October, while Bodvarsson is scoreless since August 20.

The boss, though, said the performances of the two players was more important than their goal output.

"The lads that have played up front, their contribution has been huge for us," Lambert said.

"Their pressing and work ethic has been great – they just need a little break, maybe one to go on their backside of a deflection and then they'll be up and running.

"For me the most important thing is the way they're playing.

"The goals will come.

"They're getting in extra practice in after training. I'm not worried about them, they'll be fine."