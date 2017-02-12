Wolves 0 Newcastle 1 - player ratings

Wolves correspondent Tim Spiers rates the players after league leaders Newcastle win 1-0 at Molineux

Carl Ikeme

Very good save from Jack Colback in the opening minutes when he made himself big to block the shot. Otherwise he had very little to do and couldn't be blamed for the goal. 6/10

Conor Coady

Solid enough defensively but he needs to work on his crossing. There were a few occasions when he had the ball in a promising position but couldn't get it off the floor. 6/10

Danny Batth

Restored to the starting XI in place of Kortney Hause and he had a decent game. Enjoyed the physical battle against Mitrovic and then he produced a magnificent challenge to tackle Christian Atsu in the second half when the Newcastle man was flying through on goal. 7/10

Richard Stearman

Like Batth he did all that was asked of him on what was a surprisingly quiet day for the defence. He'll have been disappointed to spurn that first half chance from close range. 7/10

Matt Doherty

Kept Matt Ritchie quiet, which not a lot of full backs can say they've managed this season. Wasn't as productive as he'd have liked going forward but he had a solid game. Booked for diving though. No more of that please. 7/10

Jack Price

Improved as the first half went on but he played too many wayward passes. A lot went up in the air too, which was unlike him. Withdrawn at half time as he was seeing double following a clash of heads. 5/10

David Edwards

For the second game in a row he wasn't his usual self. Wolves saw plenty of the ball in midfield but Edwards wasn't penetrative enough. Close with one second half header after a trademark run into the box. Otherwise he was quiet. 5/10

Helder Costa

One dazzling first half run that led to Weimann crossing for Dicko. Produced Wolves' first shot on target in the 86th minute when he cut inside to fire at Karl Darlow. And his free kick and left wing cross created Wolves' best chances of the game for Stearman's volley and Edwards' header. Even when he isn't quite on song he is still by far and away Wolves' creator-in-chief. But they're overly-reliant on him. 7/10

Bright Enobakhare

His best game for a while. Pulled Newcastle's defenders all over the place and won a stack of free kicks. Looked to get his head up and take players on and popped up on both flanks frequently. Sacrificed on the hour mark as Lambert went for a more physical presence up top. He was unlucky to be withdrawn. 7/10

Andreas Weimann

Good cross for that Dicko chance in the first half but otherwise his end product was lacking. Needs to get closer to Dicko as he is often too isolated on that left flank and doesn't possess the tricky or speed or Costa to create too much on his own. Work rate can't be faulted though. 6/10

Nouha Dicko

Volleyed his only real chance comfortably wide from Weimann's cross. Had another shot blocked late on, but otherwise there wasn't much to report. Again, plenty of endeavour, but Wolves are lacking in end product, Costa aside. And the fact remains that Dicko has yet to find the net since his October comeback. 5/10

Substitutes

Lee Evans (for Jack Price, 45)

Always wanted the ball and he usually found another gold shirt with it. A bright second half performance and an improvement on his poor display at Burton. 7/10

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (for Enobakhare, 61)

A couple of decent moments in and around the box but didn't get a sniff of goal. 6/10

Ben Marshall (for Weimann, 75)

Didn't get into the game. As Lambert has stated, he's well short of match sharpness. A shame not to see Ronan sent on instead given his excellent performance at Barnsley (he hasn't been used since). N/A

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Hause, Saville, Ronan.