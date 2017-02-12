E&S fans' verdict on underwhelming Wolves defeat

Our fans give their verdict after league leaders Newcastle take all three points from Molineux.

Chris Hughes

What's your verdict on the match? After four straight away games we returned home for a night game, in front of the cameras, with a home crowd baying for the blood of Jonjo Shelvey after his comments toward Saiss in the reverse fixture earlier in the season. All set up for an exciting game of football, right? Right...

After a defensive lapse gave Jack Colback an early chance that Ikeme came up with a big save to keep the scores level, we were the more controlled team in the first half and, between Price, Bright and Costa in particular, dictated the tempo of the game while Newcastle sat deep to try and prevent us using pace on the break.

All this meant was that we had a few half chances but, as usual, were unable to find that creative spark to make an clear chance for anyone.

As the half time whistle got closer it seemed as though we were going to end up goalless at the break but, in our customary style, we failed to defend a set piece and went into half-time an undeserved goal behind.

To add insult to injury Newcastle's scorer, Mitrovic, should not have been on the pitch after a series of first half challenges that could arguably have been red card offences in their own right yet somehow brought him a solitary booking, much to the ire of the Molineux faithful.

Add to that a touch in the build up from Lascelles who had strolled back from an offside position and it seemed that the footballing Gods were not on our side.

To make matters worse, we lost Price to a head injury at half-time and, while he'd not had his best game during the first half, we missed his tempo control throughout a turgid second half where we just couldn't get the ball moving forward with anywhere near enough pace to trouble Newcastle's well organised back line.

Who played well - and who didn't impress? Ikeme came up with a massive early one-on-one stop and dealt with everything else that came his way - with no chance for the goal - but his kicking was absolutely horrendous. The regularity with which he managed to launch long kicks into areas where there were none of our players within 15 yards was amazing.

The back four were pretty solid but they left us all questioning, again, whether there's any work done in training on how to defend a set piece. The goal was scored after Mitrovic was given three yards of space on the edge of the six-yard box while Batth, Stearman & Edwards all challenged for the same ball, which all of them were beaten to by Clark!

The midfield pairing were almost non-existent in the second half. Any passes forward seemed hit more in hope than expectation and play was repeatedly slowed by their tendency to prefer short passes sideways or backwards. This is an area that needs an urgent upgrade.

The positive that did come out of the game was the performance of Bright. He wanted the ball, wasn't afraid to put his foot on it or to run with it, and drew plenty of fouls from defenders who were struggling to contain him. This was probably the closest to under23 Bright we've seen since his breakthrough to the senior side and it's clear his exposure to first team football is benefitting him hugely.

Many fans felt he was our man of the match and there was a lot of surprise and anger when he was withdrawn in the second half.

Heather Large

What's your verdict on the match? Mediocre is how I would sum it up in one word.

It wasn't a great performance but it certainly wasn't our worst this season either.

The fixture was never going to be an easy one, considering the difference in league positions and Newcastle's decent away record, but I still expected to see a lot more action from both sides. It was far from being an exciting match to watch.

Apart from the odd spell, we didn't really put them under much pressure - but the same could also be said of Newcastle.

At times our midfield proved ineffective and too many passes were going awry or the ball was lumped forward with no one on the end to keep possession.

It turned out to be a game of few chances but Newcastle were still able to make one of theirs count (albeit by a player who probably shouldn't have still been on the pitch) and after that we struggled to break through their solid defence.

The lack of goals from our strikers is becoming more and more worrying and has to be addressed in the summer as a priority now.

Sadly Dicko isn't the threat he used to be. Every match I hope it's going to be his day to score but I'm beginning to wonder if it's ever going to happen.

We've all seen him score goals so we know he has it in him, making it more frustrating, but he really didn't get much of a look-in yesterday.

Overall, you can't really knock the effort from the players but the quality wasn't there to turn it around and get something out of the game.

Can't help feeling it was a missed opportunity.

Who played well - and who didn't impress? Despite the problems in midfield, I thought Enobakhare really stood out.

He brought some much-needed creativity and control and was playing well until he was taken off.

I agreed with the substitution with Evans coming on for an out of form Price.

And I think most of us will agree that the referee had a shocking game!

Russ Evers (Hatherton Wolves)

What's your verdict on the match? Call me old fashioned but didn't we used to make teams scared of us? We allowed Newcastle to turn the tables and whilst not being scared of them we were, at best, naive.

We didn't do anything wrong but when we needed a hot madras or vindaloo we got a balti. Nice, and usually enough, but not this time.

As Mark Carter said we missed a punch. The goal was offside and yes we may have had a penalty but this may be a blessing in disguise.

Play to our strengths and keep on doing it. Yes next week is another step up but we can go another one or two gears. Do it. Believe. Wolves ay we.

Rob Cartwright

What's your verdict on the match? I have mixed emotions about this game. We matched top of the league Newcastle and probably shaded the first half.

Both teams created hardly any chances and the goal they did score was offside and scored by a player who should already have been sent off!

That said, they easily contained us during the second half and didn't have to exert themselves to do so, sitting back in the knowledge that if they contained Costa we would create very little. And yes, I think our first shot on target was on 87 minutes!

It is glaringly obvious to everyone (except those who should have sorted it) that we have a central midfield who create nothing together with a toothless forward line. This is not a lethal combination!!

Who played well - and who didn't impress? Bright Enobakhare was the best player in a gold shirt, by far. He was confident, went looking for the ball, used it positively when in possession. Not sure why he was substituted as we offered very little without him.

Weimann had a few good touches and a couple of decent crosses from the left, but was not involved enough and doesn't look comfortable out there.

Price was the best of a poor midfield but didn't appear for the second half after getting clattered towards the end of the first. His distribution wasn't great though. You could say the same for Coady.

Costa was well marshalled and he cannot do it all on his own. Edwards offered very little throughout and then came closest to scoring with another trademark header.

Evans contributed nothing. It may be 'just me' but if he did - I didn't see it.

Dicko and Bodvarsson? Yes, they both work hard. Fact is they never looked like scoring and haven't done for months now.

I think there will be a lot of doom and gloom around this time next week, with the great cup run giving everyone false hope. The reality is that our league results under Lambert have not been good.

Peter Abbott (London Wolves)

What's your verdict on the match? So near yet so far. Wolves certainly took the game to Newcastle (who washed the black stripes off their kit?) however on the other hand the Magpies looked too comfortable and despite the inspiring match programme cover we just couldn't hurt them.

We saw plenty of the ball but not enough to go at up front. Yes, on the front foot, yes, playing the right balls...but certainly no breaks.

Watching from the stands we couldn't be sure Mitrovic had studded Ikeme but I gather from radio reports he shouldn't have been on the pitch to get their goal.

Having said that, defenders attempting the same ball, neither able to hoof the ball clear and Diame might have scored it anyway. Wolves never ever looked liked getting that kind of break.

We certainly need points this Tuesday against Wigan. We don't want to be thinking about the dreaded 'R' word and especially not before next Saturday evening's cup game with Chelsea.

Who played well - and who didn't impress? I thought Bright was out best runner, finding plenty of channels first half and I was surprised he had to make way for Bodvarsson. Weimann or Costa would have been my choice after the hour mark. Then again, guess Costa might have had that bit of magic to get something, sadly not.

We pumped plenty of balls towards Dicko and Bodvarsson but most of the time they both had backs to goal. Otherwise, Dicko couldn't get the right connection first half and Bodvarsson did manage to wriggle through a couple of times.

There was a great early double save from Ikeme and it's good news he wasn't injured by Mitrovic. The defence wasn't especially troubled, I thought Price played well but was at times heavily exposed and Shelvey always had space to slow the game down for them.

Evans was outstanding when having to take over in the second half.

Russ Cockburn

What's your verdict on the match? Well that was as flat as a pancake. We didn’t play badly, we didn’t play well, Newcastle got a tad lucky with the goal and just saw the game out with ease.

I feel like Bill Murray in Groundhog day watching Wolves at home. A few different players, the same reaction...lots of heart, lots of commitment, just poor technically and zero creativity if Costa or Doherty aren’t involved.

I’m not saying we’re in a relegation fight, but the wrong result on Tuesday and we’ll have to start looking over our shoulder so the priority needs to be on getting another couple of quick wins on the board so Lambert has the freedom to start planning for next year.

And boy has he got some questions to answer. Starting with the defence; I still think we need a real class act at centre back, who is clam in possession and in his organisation of the back four.

Whilst I don’t think Batth and Stearman were bad yesterday, they never fill you with confidence and a clean sheet is more by luck than judgement...bit like watching the Chuckle Brothers move a piece of furniture. This was summed up by their goal when three players went for the same ball.

And don’t get me started with the distribution from the back...Sunday League standard would be doing a disservice to 45 year-old ‘fat’ Pete who plays for the Dog and Gun.

Then we move on to the midfield. Regardless of the triangle we try, we’ve yet to find a solution that actually dictates the tempo of the game. Price, usually a steady pair of hands, looked like he had double vision before the clash of heads and Edwards, unless he scores, offers you the sum total of nothing.

Evans improved things second half, but you never know which Evans you are going to get. The good one or the one that would make Chris Evans a decent bet. The middle of the park is a massive issue for me and one that needs to be addressed urgently pre-season.

We need to invest in someone like Shelvey, who controls the game, has a range of passing and can influence play in the final third. That ability to unlock a tight midfield or drift past players to make things happen is crucial when we need to break teams down and can’t play on the counter.

That brings me on to our wide players. Costa, whilst not on song, is still the only real hope of a moment of magic...the issue we have is teams know about him now and double/triple up on him as they know not much is happening on the other wing.

Weimann, apart from his ‘no-look’ finish, hasn’t showed me much since joining and I’d like to see Cav back on that side as soon as possible. Wolves need more than one threat.

The lack of creativity in midfield is then exacerbated by a strikeforce that looks about as useful as a chocolate teapot. Two goals between them in 51 appearances are the sort of stats that make Claus Lundekvam look prolific.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Dicko needs taking out of the firing line so I’d persist with a couple of starts for Bodvarsson. Whilst not ideal, we unfortunately haven’t got many options, which begs the question...why didn’t we look for a loan striker to freshen things up?

Finally, Wolves are still too nice as a club. This spans from the fact not one of our players nailed Shelvey in the first 10 minutes, to our game management where we let the opposition off the hook where we could turn the screw with the ref. I’m not saying cheat, but we need to fight fire with fire sometimes.

This cosy club also applies to the squad. Time to cut the driftwood and nice guys if we’re going to even consider challenging for promotion next year.

Who played well - and who didn't impress? Bright had his best game at first team level for me, which made Lambert’s decision to withdraw him all the more puzzling. Good feet, showed for the ball, drew fouls and made the Newcastle defence look uneasy.