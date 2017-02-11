Wolves vs Chelsea: FA Cup tickets sell out for historic clash

Wolves have confirmed that tickets for the club's historic FA Cup clash with Chelsea have sold out.

Tickets for the match against the Premier League leaders went on general sale at 9am on Saturday, with the club selling over 7,000 ahead of their clash against Newcastle in the Championship.

The game will be the first sell-out at Molineux since Wolves lifted the League One title against Carlisle in 2014.

Most recently around 27,000 attended Paul Lambert's first home game in charge, with half price tickets boosting numbers for a match that also saw tributes paid to Steve Bull and Andy Thompson to mark 30 years since they joined the club.

Meanwhile one of the most emotional occasions witnessed at Molineux saw a total of 28,132 attend a special tribute game to Sir Jack Hayward, back in January 2015.

Wolves have already beaten two Premier League opponents going into the fifth round game, having defeated Stoke and Liverpool, both in trips away from Molineux.