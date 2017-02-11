Wolves boss Paul Lambert: We didn't get the breaks

Paul Lambert said the referee got it wrong after Wolves were controversially beaten by Newcastle United at Molineux.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored Newcastle's winner - which should have been flagged offside - after luckily avoiding a second yellow card for leaving his studs on Carl Ikeme's Achilles.

Lambert felt his team deserved at least a point.

And he said of the game's major talking point: "If the referee can’t see it then his assistant has to and missing that is a big moment.

“There are always big moments in games and big decisions and we never got the break today.

"Carl's actually lucky that there isn’t more damage to his Achilles.

"It is the referee’s call but I know as an ex-player when you have been yellow carded and you raise your studs you are in danger no matter what league or division you are in.

"I think that maybe (Newcastle boss) Rafa (Benitez) realised that at half-time and took him off.

"He has been in the game longer than I have on the management side but I also know that when you raise your studs you are in trouble.

"The lad was offside for the goal as well so that is two big moments and the referee calls it the way that he sees it.

"I saw the foot being raised and he caught him."

Wolves' best chances fell to Richard Stearman and David Edwards who both missed the target from close range.

Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow, though, had little to do in the second half with the visitors keeping Wolves at bay.

Lambert said of his team's performance: "We absolutely deserved a point - and that's against a team that's going to win the league.

"We had domination of the game against a team that I think will go out of the league.

"I couldn’t ask for anymore apart from being a wee bit better with the ball in the final third. I’m delighted with the way that we played. Testament to Newcastle, they defend really deep.

"I've seen all the stats in there and we come out on top in every one apart from it being 1-0.

"Regarding the way we've played, I'm absolutely delighted with my team.

"If we keep playing the way we're playing we'll win more than we lose."

It was another game without a goal from strikers Nouha Dicko or Jon Dadi Bodvarsson.

Lambert said: "The strikers need a goal and it'll come. Nouha works ever so hard with his running off the ball. There's no criticism from me there."

Jack Price was withdrawn at half time after a clash of heads with Mo Diame.

"Losing Pricey was a blow because I thought he was dominating the middle of the pitch," the Wolves boss added.

"He had a bit of blurred vision. Hopefully he'll be okay."