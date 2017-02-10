Dave Edwards and Nouha Dicko call to thank Wolves fans for renewing season tickets

Following Wolves' recent ticket initiative to help build support at Molineux, Wolves stars Dave Edwards and Nouha Dicko have been calling unsuspecting fans to thank them for renewing season tickets.

In the video, posted by Wolves, Edwards and Dicko are seen chatting with fans in the club ticket office and then on the phone with fans who recently renewed their support.

Wolves fans are being offered up to £119 off their 2017/18 season ticket price with the club's new initiative – if 16,500 are sold before the end of May.

Prices have been frozen for next season – while the cost of kids’ tickets has been slashed.

Wolves hope that the offers entice fans back to Molineux and boost attendances.

Video courtesy of Wolves.