Wolves boss Paul Lambert nominated for January manager of the month

Paul Lambert has made the shortlist for the Sky Bet Championship manager of the month for January.

The Wolves boss is joined by Norwich's Alex Neil, Reading's Jaap Stam and Cardiff City's Neil Warnock.

Lambert presided over a stunning January for Wolves that saw huge FA Cup victories over Stoke and Liverpool.

League wins over Aston Villa and Barnsley helped the Molineux men move away from the relegation zone, with their only defeat coming at Carrow Road.

However Lambert may find it tough to walk away with the award with Alex Neil and Jaap Stam the current favourites.