Paul Lambert wary of Ben Marshall fitness danger at Wolves

New signing Ben Marshall will be eased into action at Wolves – with boss Paul Lambert saying it would be ‘dangerous’ to rush the 25-year-old.

Marshall joined Wolves from Blackburn Rovers for £1.2million on transfer deadline day.

But the utility man, who can play at full-back or on the wing, had been training on his own for almost three weeks at Blackburn before making the switch to Molineux.

Marshall was frozen out at Ewood Park by boss Owen Coyle, who said he only wanted ‘committed’ players at the club.

Former Rovers chief Lambert, who gave Marshall a 10-minute debut at the end of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Burton Albion, said Marshall’s fitness needed building up before he could be considered for a first Wolves start. “We had a good chat this morning. I still think he’s short fitness-wise and he agrees,” Lambert told the Express & Star.

“He hadn’t trained with Blackburn, he’d been doing little things on his own, which is never the same.

“You can’t train on your own in a gym and expect to be playing high level football for 90 minutes. He feels it himself, being short of match fitness. It’s dangerous for him if we played him right from the beginning. We’re going to have to build him up because he’s had two and a bit weeks of doing nothing.

“It’s dangerous with the level we train at and the level we play.”

Marshall is likely to again be on the bench when Wolves host Newcastle United at Molineux on Saturday.