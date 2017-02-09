Paul Lambert backs Dominic Iorfa to come good for Wolves

Wolves boss Paul Lambert has backed Dominic Iorfa to fight his way back into the team, saying inconsistency is normal for his age.

The 21-year-old has only started five games since the beginning of December and has struggled to find the form he showed when being propelled into the limelight in 2014/15.

Iorfa is currently second choice to Conor Coady at right back.

Coady, normally a midfielder, has impressed of late and Lambert said his form was the reason Iorfa had struggled for game time in recent weeks.

Lambert told the Express & Star: “Being a young player, like any young player aged 21, you sometimes get inconsistency.

“That’s normal. You very rarely get young players playing 100 per cent every week.

“When I first came in he was doing fine for us, then at Stoke he was outstanding and then at Norwich, like a few of the lads he wasn’t quite on his game.

“Conor Coady’s been playing exceptionally well there. So that’s why I went back with Conor.”

The Stoke and Norwich games are the only two have started this year. His previous appearance was for the 2-1 defeat at Cardiff in mid-December.

He missed out on a place in the squad for last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat against Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.

Lambert said he had no qualms with Iorfa’s character.

And he sees enough raw talent in the England Under-21 international to suggest that it won’t be too long before his time comes.

“Dom, like everyone else, has to fight to get in the team,” Lambert added.

“If you don’t have competition you’ll get complacent and stale. Competition is there for him to fight.

“He’s a good guy and character wise there’s no problem.

“He’s still learning his trade, he’ll make mistakes because he’s only young, but his time will come again to get back in.

“I see the raw talent there. He’s athletic as well. As a defender he’s good in one v one situations, with the ball we’ll keep working with him.

“His general game is pretty decent. And he’s still only 21 years old.”

Meanwhile, Lambert has stated that winger Jordan Graham is still ‘a bit away’ from a first team return.

The 21-year-old has been sidelined since last January with a cruciate knee ligament injury, but is now back outside training again as he reaches the final stage of his rehabilitation.

Graham starred when he made 12 appearances either side of last Christmas, lighting up Wolves season with a host of assists.

Lambert managed youngster Graham at Villa Park and was in charge when the winger was sold to Wolves.

He is looking forward to Graham being available for selection again and hopes he can rediscover the form that quickly made him a big fans’ favourite at Molineux.

“Jordan’s been out but he’s still a bit away from coming back in,” Lambert added.

“He’s doing alright at the minute.

“The more you get back available that you think can contribute, the better it is.

“I know he did well here when he came in. When you get in a first team you grow up quicker and I think he’s been like that.

“He was at Villa when I was there.

“If he gets back in then hopefully he can perform like when he first came here.”