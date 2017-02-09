Grandson of Wolves legend Ron Flowers set for dream Premier League move

The grandson of Wolves legend Ron Flowers is on the verge of a dream move to the Premier League after Burnley offered him a contract.

Twenty-year-old centre-back Harry Flowers was handed a trial with the Clarets this week after he was spotted playing for Sheffield Hallam University.

On Saturdays, Flowers usually turns out for Brocton FC in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Despite playing in the the ninth tier of English football, he managed to do enough in a friendly against Carlisle United to impress the 12th-best side in the country. And now Flowers, who also had Cardiff City interested, is close to agreeing terms with Burnley according to sources at Turf Moor.

The defender’s sporting prowess isn’t just limited to the football pitch. Last summer he also captained Milford Hall Cricket Club in the Staffordshire Club Cricket Championship. His grandfather is one of the greatest midfielders in Wolves’ history, winning three first division titles and an FA Cup during 15 years at Molineux.

Brocton FC tweeted: “Congratulations to Harry Flowers who leaves Brocton today to join Burnley. The very best of luck from us all.”