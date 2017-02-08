Wolves boss Paul Lambert not giving up on play-offs

Wolves boss Paul Lambert is refusing to concede defeat in his team's bid to mount a push for the play-offs.

Saturday's disappointing 2-1 defeat at struggling Burton left Wolves 14 points off sixth place, with only 17 games to bridge the gap.

However unlikely it seems Lambert isn't giving up yet despite his team being far closer to the drop zone (seven points) than the top six.

Wolves welcome Newcastle, Wigan, Blues and Huddersfield to Molineux in the next three weeks and the head coach is eyeing up as many points as possible as he looks to regain some momentum following that Burton defeat.

"Aston Villa are one point ahead of us and I bet you they’ve still got aspirations to get in there and they’ve spent an incredible amount of money," Lambert told the Express & Star.

"I’m not giving it up. We’re playing well, we look a side that’s come a long way. We’ll keep vying for it and going for it.

"You look at the gap (to mid-table) and there’s not much in it.

"I’ll always look up (the table) and we’ll see what we can do.

"If you look at that group from 10th there’s one or two points in it.

"I think our performances deserve more than what we’ve got, but I’ve only been here since November.

"You’ve got to have a good start to the season and there’s been a lot of upheaval here since then.

"So you’ve got to stabilise it and in general we’ll just go as far as we can."

Wolves are hoping for another big crowd of 24,500 on Saturday, with Newcastle bringing 4,200 fans with them from the North East.

Lambert's team have won six of 10 games in all competitions but will need title-winning form between now and May to gatecrash the top six

"The top half isn’t far away and then you chase it from there," Lambert added.

"There’s nothing in it in the top half.

"There are some great games coming up. Newcastle will be a great atmosphere, Wigan will be great and then everyone’s looking to Chelsea (in the FA Cup).

"I think we’re playing well, albeit Saturday was one of those battling games."