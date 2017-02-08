Rachael Heyhoe Flint funeral: Tearful Steve Morgan pays tribute to 'one of a kind' Wolves pioneer

Steve Morgan, Kenny Jackett, Jez Moxey and Matt Murray led the Wolves tributes for 'one of a kind' pioneer Rachael Heyhoe Flint.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Wolverhampton to bid farewell to former England women's cricket captain and Wolves vice-president.

The city was brought to a standstill as the funeral procession made its way past Molineux before arriving at St Peter's Church.

Dignitaries from across the sporting world, entertainment and broadcasting were among those to attend the service held this afternoon.

It was the biggest public outpouring of grief since the funeral of the 77-year-old's dear friend Sir Jack Hayward two years ago.