'Millions' have watched Wolves in China

Millions of viewers have watched Wolves games on pay-per-view in China, the club's managing director has stated.

Wolves announced a groundbreaking deal with a Chinese broadcaster earlier in the season and more than 10 matches have already been screened.

Laurie Dalrymple believes Wolves' recent victory over Liverpool and their forthcoming FA Cup clash against Chelsea will significantly boost the club's Asian profile.

"The broadcast deal has given us significantly more exposure than had we not done it," Dalrymple told the Express & Star.

"We've had at least 10 games broadcast in China already which has resulted in multiple millions in terms of viewers, in total.

"It's a digital-based service, all online. The FA Cup has given us huge exposure as well. The Liverpool game will arguably have been our biggest of the season, as they're huge in China. The Chelsea draw is big for us as well.

"We're aware of the fact we're still a Championship club and the Championship is very much in the shadow of the Premier League. We can only take our development and marketing plan in Asia as far as we can do, but once we're in the Premier League that exposure will increase massively.

"Our new website is a major stepping stone. Come June we'll have a brand new website which will be replicated in China straightaway. It's a process that goes in tandem with how the football club does."

Fosun supremo Jeff Shi was back in China for the transfer window.

Dalrymple said the club's main director was still loving life at Wolves despite an indifferent season – and that his absence should be seen as a positive.

"At the moment it's Chinese New Year, which is like Christmas for them," Dalrymple said.

"I think (Shi's absence) it's a reflection on where Fosun think the club is at the minute. They've become, as you'd imagine because this thing gets under your skin, fans.

"I've been in China twice in the past two or three months so I've had time with Chairman Guo (Guangchang) and there's a huge interest level in terms of the club and how we're developing.

"Equally I wouldn't take Jeff's absence as a disinterest, it's because they're at ease at the moment. They want to be in the top six, obviously. We'll see them again before the end of the season within the next four or six weeks.

"Jeff doesn't live here, he wants to live in his house with his wife and kids. And he's comfortable with the job being done.

"He's enjoying it. I think the first six months have been illuminating in many ways.

"We started reasonably okay, we had some challenging times which were difficult but we used it as a learning experience that things wouldn't be plain sailing all the time.

"In terms of where the club is now Jeff is in a good place, as is everyone. He's happy."