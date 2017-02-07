Laurie Dalrymple: Wolves 'not far away' from challenging

Wolves' summer business is likely to be evolution rather than revolution, MD Laurie Dalrymple has suggested, as he predicted a possible 'amazing season' next year.

A recent run of six wins in 10 matches in all competitions has lifted the mood at Molineux.

Hopes are high that momentum can be accrued in the coming months as head coach Paul Lambert bids to put together a team and a squad good enough to win promotion.

And Dalrymple hinted that the kind of sums spent this season – £27million including the £13m club record purchase of Helder Costa – might not be replicated for 2017/18.

In an in-depth interview with the Express & Star's Tim Spiers, Dalrymple said: "I think one of the illuminating things over the past few months is that a large part of the squad has stepped up.

"Now whether or not they felt inhibited in the months preceding Paul's arrival or we didn't see the best of them...I don't want to single any players out in particular but we've alternated the squad (around the Stoke and Liverpool FA Cup games) and they've responded pretty well.

"It's shown we've got some pretty good depth."

Will similar sums be spent in the summer? "To a degree I leave that decision making to Kevin in terms of the squad, the ability and the talent in the group, where the gaps are, etc," Dalrymple replied.

"But from a financial point of view I'm not 100 per cent convinced we're that far away from having a squad that can challenge.

"I'm not sure it needs that level of investment. It's something we'll start to evaluate in March and April so when we get to the summer we know where the gaps are and what we're going to have to put towards it from a financial point of view.

"The Financial Fair Play model has to influence what we do, so how we take the squad forward and develop it would be a discussion around outs as well as ins."

In an incredibly competitive division Wolves have struggled to make their mark this season.

And as the club's supporters know full well, promotion from the Championship is never a given, no matter how much money is spent.

Are Fosun financially preparing for the fact that promotion may not happen next season, or the season after that?

"There's a Plan B," Dalrymple said. "Financially we forecast two or three years in advance. We're comfortable where we are for the next two or three years.

"I think we'd all be disappointed if we sat here after three years and not made a decent fist of getting out, particularly when you look at how the squad is evolving and the effort we're putting in.

"I think Paul's more than good enough to get us out.

"In terms of where the owners are there is a long term plan and vision. They're at ease with where we are now – that's not to say they're cock-a-hoop, by any stretch, but it was always going to be a massive challenge to get out in year one.

"We'd all be collectively disappointed if we weren't out this league in the next two or three years."

After six months of upheaval with Kenny Jackett sacked and then Walter Zenga hired and then fired, the club has finally had some brief stability under Lambert who has won many fans over since his arrival.

Dalrymple feels confident in the immediate and long term future.

"It feels like the club is back on track," he added. "There will be some bumps in the road but it's how you react to those bumps.

"Jeff made the point that when we appointed Paul things in some areas hadn't gone quite to plan.

"It's how you react to those changes that is key and crucial. We're extremely happy where we're at right now.

"Regardless of where we finish this season, whether we sneak into the play-offs, or 10th, or wherever, the key thing is how we finish the season and the momentum we can take.

"Then picking that up and going for next season, with hopefully as limited an amount of squad development as possible.

"Where we are now is that we've started to turn a big corner in the past two months.

"We've removed a lot of barriers for people to physically come in and start supporting the team. We want to do more with fan engagement, which we'll be able to talk about soon enough.

"How we're evolving as a club and talking to fans is improving. I never want to come across in terms of rubbishing what's been done in the past, far from it, but equally I think we are in a different place at this moment in time. I want to galvanise and harness that.

"The message now is, 'come and get on board'. We asked you to trust us, I think we're delivering on a bit of that faith.

"I really think this club is starting to go in the right direction. Next season could be an amazing season."