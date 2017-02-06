Robbie Keane pictured training with Dubai-based Al-Ahli FC

Former Wolves and Aston Villa striker Robbie Keane has been pictured training with Dubai-based Al-Ahli FC.

النجم الايرلندي روبي كين يشارك في تدريبات الفرسان صباح اليوم pic.twitter.com/0S9P4z2yxM — النـــادي الاهــــلي (@AlAhliClub) February 6, 2017

Keane has been without a club since leaving LA Galaxy and has been linked with a number of teams since moving on from the Californian franchise.

But it seems the former Republic of Ireland international has been keeping fit in Dubai, with Al-Ahli tweeting pictures of the striker in training.

Alongside the images, the club included a comment confirming the striker was participating in drills with the club.

Al-Ahli play in the UAE Arabian Gulf League, and are considered one of the biggest and strongest teams in the country.

Keane previously appeared on SoccerAM, and hinted at joining a new club soon, mentioning that he was 'looking likely' to stay in the UK.

The 36-year-old was linked with a move to Preston in January.