Lee Evans criticises 'complacent' Wolves after Burton defeat

Midfielder Lee Evans conceded Wolves were 'complacent' and 'not good enough' as they came back down to earth with a 2-1 defeat at Burton Albion.

Wolves were on cloud nine after beating Liverpool and then Barnsley away from home in the previous week.

But Cauley Woodrow's last-gasp winner – after an equaliser from Wolves old boy Michael Kightly – gave the Brewers a deserved victory.

Evans, who started a league game for the first time since August as reward for his Liverpool heroics, pulled no punches in his assessment.

He said: "We were complacent in the second half, definitely.

"The first half, we battled well and got our goal. The second half we were just going to turn out, see it out and not concede.

"As soon as they got one goal you could sense it was going to be tough. We had to see it out, we had to be stronger and we weren't, so it's disappointing from us.

"It was very scrappy, it was hard to get the ball down and play on that pitch. Both teams were trying to hit the front man early.

"The half time team talk was about starting fast, making sure we're on the front foot and don't give them a chance back in the game.

"We just never came out. We let them get on top of us and what happened happened.

"If we played like we did in the first half we'd have won. But in the second half we didn't turn up – we got punished."

Wolves now head back to Molineux for five successive home games, starting with the visit of table-toppers Newcastle United on Saturday.

Evans, who said he felt good fitness-wise after getting a third 90 minutes under his belt since returning from injury, called for Wolves to bounce back against the Magpies.

"This wasn't good enough from us, we know that, but we have to move on to next week now," he added.

"I feel good. I'd like to be playing every Saturday and building it up but I'm getting the chances now. I've got to play a bit better than I did in the second half but as a team we all have to. But fitness wise I'm feeling good.

"We've had god results in recent weeks so we can't beat ourselves up too much. But we've got to address what we did wrong and put it right on Saturday."