Burton Albion 2 Wolves 1 - player ratings

Wolves correspondent Tim Spiers rates the players after a dismal 2-1 defeat at Burton.

Carl Ikeme

Two excellent saves in the space of a minute to deny his old team mate Michael Kightly, pushing a bending shot wide and then tipping a free kick over. Also made a smart stop to keep out Woodrow's deflected effort late on. Blameless for both goals. 7/10

Conor Coady

Endured a very tough afternoon against Kightly, who was utilised on the left to great effect for Burton and was the game's standout player. Probably the toughest opponent Coady has come up against since switching to right back. 5/10

Richard Stearman

Wolves were poor defensively but the finger of blame couldn't really be pointed at Stearman, who was battling against the tide at times. 7/10

Kortney Hause

Not quite as solid as Stearman and his distribution was, again, poor. Difficult on a tight pitch with no space in midfield but he has to improve this side of his game. 6/10

Matt Doherty

What was he thinking, wandering off for Burton's winner and leaving two players unmarked in the six yard box behind him? Also failed to stop a number of crosses from his side of the field. A dip after the consistency of recent weeks. 5/10

Lee Evans

The ball went over his head for much of the afternoon. Struggled to exert any dominance in the game. 5/10

George Saville

The same as Evans. Didn't see a huge amount of the ball but when he did, he did little with it. 5/10

Helder Costa

On a pudding of a pitch he did very little of note bar his well-taken penalty, his 10th goal of the season. 5/10

David Edwards

Perhaps a game too far for Edwards after his heroic performances against Liverpool and Barnsley. Looked leggy and rarely seen making a trademark run into the Burton box. 5/10

Andreas Weimann

Like Edwards and Costa, plenty of running but no end product. Not that he was given the ball in decent areas very often, either. 5/10

Nouha Dicko

Looked sharp and lively in the first half an hour or so. Great work to find space for that 20-yard curler which looked like it was heading it before McLaughlin pulled off a good save. Faded after the break. 6/10

Substitutes

Bright Enobakhare (for Saville, 63)

Looked to make things happen and was a positive influence in that he ran at the Burton defenders. But, again, no end product. 6/10

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (for Weimann, 80)

Too little time to make an impact and had no service. N/A

Ben Marshall (for Costa, 80)

A debut for the new £1.2million signing but the game was being played in Wolves' half at this point. N/A

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Batth, Price, Ronan.