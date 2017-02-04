'Reality check' for Wolves says Paul Lambert after Burton defeat

Paul Lambert said Wolves' last-gasp defeat to Burton was a 'reality check' after two wins in the past week.

Cauley Woodrow's injury-time winner gave the Brewers a 2-1 win on Wolves' first competitive trip to the Pirelli Stadium.

Wolves had led at half time through Helder Costa's penalty but didn't show up in the second half and were punished, with ex-Molineux man equalising as Burton got back in the game.

Lambert said that on a poor pitch Wolves defended badly for both of Burton's goals, but didn't believe they deserved to lose the game.

"Because we've set ourselves such a high standard the disappointment is there for everybody," he said.

"Sometimes you need a reality check. I knew it was going to come, whether it was today or next week or whenever it may be.

"I'm disappointed to lose but as a team today we just weren't good enough.

"I don't think we did enough to win it but I don't think we deserved to lose it.

"Credit to Burton for keeping on going. We regroup and we've got a game next week, you pick yourselves up and try and beat Newcastle."

Wolves only mustered three shots on target and barely ventured into the Burton box in the second half.

Lambert added: "The pitch doesn't make it easy for playing football and the way Burton play, they sit deep and try to hit you on the counter, which is fine.

"The first half we had a lot of the ball without doing too much. Nouha's had an effort, saved, we get the penalty to give you something to go with at half time.

"The second half I thought we weren't the same.

"We allowed Burton to get in the game, Carl's had a couple of saves, we had a sense that if we don't shake ourselves up they score.

"The first goal they score is too easy for them to get through and the second goal to come out without marking someone is poor.

"It was never going to be a game to get down and pass it and look great.

"It just never went for us. I'm not sure how many have played here before. But this is Championship football - you have to come here and grind it out, which we never did.

"We allowed the impetus to go to Burton (at the start of the second half) and that was the disappointing thing.

"We've got to able to defend corners and balls into the box. The second goal, we ran out not marking, which is incredible for us."

Wolves now have five games on the spin at Molineux, hosting Newcastle United next Saturday and then Wigan, Blues and Huddersfield in the league, with an FA Cup glamour tie against Chelsea sandwiched in the middle.

Lambert called for his team to bounce back.

"These lads have been brilliant for me with incredible performances in big games," he said.

"Even though I'm disappointed for everyone concerned, the supporters and the players and the staff, I'm not going to let one defeat blight what's happened since I joined the club.

"We'll win games and lose games, but the effort should always be there. The big thing for me is we bounce back next Saturday."

Captain Danny Batth was left on the bench as Lambert went with Richard Stearman and Kortney Hause at centre half.

The boss, who revealed Joe Mason missed out with a knock, said Batth reacted well to being left out.

"It's the form of the other two," Lambert said of his decision.

"Danny did great the other night (against Barnsley) but I thought Stearman was exceptional against Liverpool and Kortney's been playing ever so well.

"I've got so many games coming up and I need everyone.

"He's been great, first class, the way I expect him to behave. Danny Batth's been great since I've been here. I heard all the stuff beforehand but he's been great for me. Equally Stearman and Hause have been exceptional."